Details of the new Splatoon 3 from the Squid Institute-Nintendo





Details of the new Splatoon 3 from the Squid Institute

SRL here! Details of the new Splatoon 3 were announced in a video transmission. In addition to some exciting Turf War footage, I also saw the single player story mode for the first time. check it out!

The theme of Splatoon 3 Story Mode seems to be “Return of Mammals”. NS? !! As far as we know, mammals have disappeared from the surface of the planet (except, of course, two cool cats). What does that mean for these inkings?

This Splatville youth and a trusted little small fly companion is a scrap hunter who looks for junk gems every day and splats them at the side Turf Wars. This Incling seems to have met a new squid Splatoon and is now their new Agent 3 in a continuous battle with the evil Octarians!

This is the hero suit worn by the new Agent 3. It is flexible enough to bust sweet movements, but can withstand the harsh conditions of Splatland. Even small friends fit in the pack! I noticed two styles in the video. Perhaps each is suitable for a different situation?

This is an evil Octarian army soldier planning an invasion of the squid world. However, this is different from what we have observed before … it seems to grow furry hair! Why do marine life grow such things? Further investigation is needed!

This interesting structure appeared at the end of the video. It’s quite different from what you’ve seen in Splatland so far. All we know is that it is somewhere in the “Alterna” where this story mode takes place. Its purpose remains unknown for now …

This mysterious substance found in Alterna is called fuzzy ink. It pulsates like a living being, but it doesn’t seem to be a living thing. It seems to be partially covered with brown fur, leading us to doubt any relationship with that hairy Octarian …

We have learned the terrible truth. When the inking comes into contact with fuzzy ooze, some brown, hairy, fur-like substance grows throughout the body and loses its sense of self. In this state, they can’t do much, but they roll desperately …

Not too scary news, but it turns out that Smallfry isn’t affected by Fuzzy Ooze. In fact, they can eat it and clean it! These little companions seem to be the key to solving the mystery of Alterna.

Apparently Smallfry bites and attacks the Octarian, activates useful gimmicks, and assists inking in a variety of other ways. They may be small, but they look more and more brave and reliable companions!

This is a new squid Splatoon that works secretly to defeat the evil Octarian army. Agent 1 is on the left, Agent 2 is on the right, and Captain is in the center. Their true identity is a secret and they do whatever it takes to support the new Agent 3.

Psst … Just among us, when Agents 1 and 2 aren’t saving the squid world, they’re the popular music group, Squid’s sisters Curry and Marie! Watch one of their fresh live concerts here: https: //youtu.be/wxkKUbNnXKE

This elderly ink ring is a Craig squid. He was once the captain of Squidbeak Splatoon and a true hero of the time. He recently retired and handed the captain’s hat to a brave new leader. He doesn’t crouch, but he’s still patrolling the squid world. What a hell!

I found a new stage called Eeltail Alley! An old district in the heart of Splatville, it has become a popular hangout for young people in the town. This is certainly a dynamic place for Turf War Battles, as there are sidewalks across the area!

This stage below is the Alfoncino Museum in the Incopolis area. The sophisticated transportation network seems to enable participation in Turf Wars. Today, it is a large museum with many exhibits, including those exhibiting indigenous crafts and contemporary art.

Next is Scorch Gorge, the stage we saw in the previous video. The strange rock that rises like a chimney, once a hydrothermal vent on the ocean floor, is now heard to appear on land due to changes in the surface of the planet. This area is also designated as a national park and is very popular.

Now let’s dive into the new special weapons you see in the video. This is the crab aquarium! When maneuvering this multi-legged vehicle, you can attack with a powerful quick-firing gun and a cannon with a large blast area. It can also turn into a ball to move around faster than a crab walk.

This is a big bubbler. An improved version of the popular special weapon in Incopolis. By fixing it, the size is greatly increased! It seems that the larger the Splatland ink ring, the better. Well, this certainly seems to help protect your peers!

This special weapon turns the inking into a mysterious warrior called a zip caster. When the tentacles stretch and stick to the wall, you can zoom in and cause crazy confusion! To hide your identity, when you run out of ink, you will return to where you originally transformed.

This weapon was seen in the video, and we learned new details! It’s called Trizuca and seems to be a modified version of a special weapon that was once popular in Incopolis. It’s a powerful shot that fires 3 times at a time, and you can fire a total of 3 times with one use!

This is Killer Wail 5.1. It also seems to be a modified version of Incopolis’s special weapons. The six floating megaphones move autonomously and attack with lasers chasing enemies. For such dusty places, Splatlands seems to be full of shiny technology!

C-Side is a dirty, rebellious trio who works hard on Splatlands. Growing up without formal music training, they never missed a beat, and they came to the surface with ambition and attitude alone.

I found a demo version of C-Side’s hit song Clickbait! This song rips in the spirit of Splatsville. With inspiring rhythms and supercharged guitars, this jam sounds like the top band in their game!

Here’s all the new Splatoon 3 information available at this time. But don’t despair! Our research never stops. We will get back to you as soon as we have more information to share. SRL out!

