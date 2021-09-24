Final cutout of Nintendo Switch October 12th





Image: ZA / UM

Disco Elysium: Final Cut has finally reached the release date of Switch. A funky futurist RPG where words are more important than hit points will be available for play on the Nintendo Hybrid Handheld from October 12th.

If you know about Disco Elysium, you already know that you’ll buy it for the third time on Switch. If you’re not familiar with it, it’s one of the best games of 2019 and you only know what’s outstanding in the last decade.

With the latest Switch trailer, you can easily review why it’s so cool.

Disco Elysium: Final Cut adds some improvements and new content, but most importantly, it adds a full voice that acts in response to player feedback from the original release of the game. Given that there are hundreds of characters and, according to the developers, there are over a million voiced words in the new version of the game, this is not an easy task. The Switch has also reworked the Disco Elysium UI to make the text larger, making it suitable for handheld mode. Hopefully it works better than some other switch ports.

Unlike traditional RPGs, Disco Elysium aims to use abilities and skills to navigate interactions between individuals and existential self-loathing. You are also trying to resolve the murder, regain lost memories, face the midlife crisis, and navigate the world’s ultra-political alternate history. But I still got all the RPG stuff like statistics sheets and skill trees.

The vast number of role-playing possibilities at Disco Elysium is daunting and often overwhelming, former news editor Jason Schreier wrote in a review by Kotakus. You can play as a Pinco Communist, an indifferent centrist, or a fascist herb.

Its ambitious, messy, nervous, ultra-high-density, so if you can treat it like an interactive audiobook with a switch, hopefully everything will be a big plus.

