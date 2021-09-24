Resurrection may gain personal loot in the future





Loot. Some are alive by it. Others die from it. It goes around the world, or at least the world of dungeon crawlers like Diablo 2 is back. So why doesn’t the remaster have the latest loot system? Easy Answer: It’s more complicated than you think.

Vicarious Visions at Activision Blizzard Studios has made many updates to the look and feel of the 2000 isometric RPG, but adding a personalized loot system is not one of the changes. In modern games like World of Warcraft and Destiny 2, different loot is dealt to each existing player when the treasure chest opens or the raid boss collapses, but Diablo 2: Resurrection plays co-op. Sticking to the old system that people have to share. A single universal set of loot. Rob Gallerani, studio design director at Vicarious Visions, explained why in an interview with Axios’ up-and-coming Stephen Totilo.

When adding a personal loot system to the game, he said, there are many other features that people really don’t pay attention to, and they need to be added to make them work as well. So take World of Warcraft. There is a concept called soul bound. This means that the character has picked up the item. The moment you place an item on that character, you can’t give it to someone else. And that’s a way to keep the economy under control.

Gallerani continued:

Diablo doesn’t have any of them. You can literally get a heirloom item that you got 21 years ago, and you passed it on from generation to generation, and from hero to hero after all these years. And it works for all items in the game. If you change your personal plunder, you need to start changing those types as well.

Unlike many other games that use loot, Diablo 2 allows players to trade between themselves, so in addition to the technical changes that need to occur, personalized loot is in-game. Must be completely redesigned so as not to break the economy. As Gallerani points out, Resurrected processes data at rest from the original version of the game, so the economy goes back decades.

Still, that doesn’t mean that personalized loot won’t be added sometime in the future. That’s not out of the question, but Galerani said it deviated from our goal of creating the most authentic experience.

Diablo 2: Resurrected was launched today on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Switch, but game developers in the light of recent California lawsuits alleging sexual harassment, discrimination and other serious issues across Activision Blizzard. Said to the Axios people that they should do what they feel is right when it comes to buying a game and boycotting the company that owns it.

