Shigeru Miyamoto announces cast of Mario movie





Mamma Mia, Chris Pratt is Mario.Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

At Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto made a surprise appearance and discussed Mario’s full-length movie with the work of Illumination Studio. The release date in North America is December 21, 2022, and the release date in Japan and other regions will be announced at a later date.

Miyamoto didn’t reveal what Mario would look like in the next movie, but he released a star-studded cast that voiced the iconic Mario character. Here’s a list of actors who bring Mario characters to life.

Chris Pratt Speaks Mario Anna Taylor-Joy Speaks Princess Peach Charlie Day Speaks Luigi Jack Black Plays Kuppa Keegan-Michael Key Speaks Toad Seth Rogen Speaks Increasingly donkey Kong Fred Armisen speaks out

Miyamoto made fun of Charles Martinet (and characters such as Luigi and Wario), who have long provided Mario’s voice in Nintendo games, to make a surprising cameo appearance in the next movie.

Shigeru Miyamoto certainly knows how to choose a cast. Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

The project is known to have been under development for years, but these are the first concrete details about the film revealed.

The decision that the Illuminations will direct the next Mario movie makes sense given that it’s the same studio behind the movies Despicable Me, The Lorax, and Pet’s Secret Life. increase. Some of me want the next Mario movie to be a cult classic like the 1993 Super Mario Bros., but I think it’s time for the plumbers to have a chance to become a success in the mainstream movie. increase. Hopefully, the next Mario movie will find the same success that Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog have won.

