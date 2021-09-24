Nintendo’s September DirectShow Bayonetta 3, Splatoon 3





Today’s amazing Nintendo Direct provided 40 minutes of upcoming Switch games, new content for old games, and upcoming direct teasers for specific games such as Smash and Animal Crossing. Below are all the big stories that came from the presentation.

You can see it all here, but read on for a streamlined version with color commentator.

It was announced at the 2017 Game Awards, but if you think you’ve dreamed, it’s forgiven. But finally, I’ve seen the video of the game actually work. Its real, and apparently coming out at some point in the 2022 cosmological decade. She also braided her hair completely.

Image: Nintendo

It was rumored, but the confirmation was better than expected. The N64 game is coming to Nintendo Switch Online, and it’s the Sega Genesis game! (Or Mega Drive games, to other parts of the world.) For the N64, Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Ocarina of Time, and more, followed by classic games such as Pokumon Snap. For Genesis, there are 14 games at launch, including Contra Hard Corps, Sonic 2, Ecco the Dolphin, and Streets of Rage 2.

Nintendo will also sell controllers accordingly. A suitable original look N64 and Genesis controller, but wireless! There was no information on whether the Genesis controller would make its real rattle, or whether the N64 controller stick could survive the Mario Party.

Introduced in 2022, the Splatoon 3 trailer felt like Id received a coconut in his head along the way when everything started to get weird. Mammals are back and things are hairy.

Nier’s fame Yoko Taro is creating a new RPG, and Square seems to have finally realized three years ago how crazy everyone was in card games. Still, this looks like a really interesting outlook. Despite being released only tonight, not only will it be released on October 28th, but a free demo is now available.

An extraordinary RPG has finally reached the release date of Switch on October 12th. 3 weeks! Final Cut is a version with full-voice acting and some new content, but it’s a good idea to invest in a microscope and read its small screen text.

Square Enix has put together its own version of Mario Kart, but with a twist … instead it includes Final Fantasy characters. And it seems made for the Wii. But who knows! Maybe Chocobo GP is a game we all really need. Check it out at some point next year.

As we all knew from the leak, Kirbys is back for the 13,954th time. What we didn’t know was that this time it’s a 3D platformer that looks a lot like the 2000s Super Mario games. So it looks great! That’s not what I expected to say. It was released in April 2022.

It’s officially called the Triangle Strategy because it seems to have accidentally stuck. This stunning Square Enix tactical game will be released on March 4, 2022. It was fine-tuned based on feedback from this year’s sort. -Beta version with difficulty changes, camera controls, ability to check previous dialogs, streamlined loading, etc.

Metroid dread

Metroid Dread, Metroid Dread, Metroid Dread! It’s so close that you can enjoy it. Released on October 8th, the same day as Switch OLED, the first new 2D platformer in this decade-long series will all be installed on one planet, but will spread to many different biomes. And who cares what else I write, because it’s more Metroid!

The real thing, and it’s coming out today! Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, and Aria of Sorrow are three very interesting games of the Castlevania franchise. In fact, Aria is great. All released on Game Boy Advance and are now available on Switch.

ActRaiser Renaissance

Now this is unexpected. One of the most beloved early SNES games is getting HD remastered in the form of Actraiser Renaissance. The original ActRaiser was a very rare hybrid of a fairly basic platform and a fairly basic town building, but with great visuals, plenty of action, and the killer Yuzo Koshiro soundtrack (his first SNES piece). Among!), The first ActRaiser is very affectionately remembered imitating. Surprise is being remastered today for Switch, Steam, PS4, and mobile devices.

By the way, the release date was December 21, 2022. And I got the cast list. And is it the protagonist of Mario? It … went to Chris Pratt. Yes. In a better decision, Anya Taylor-Joy is Peach, Charlie Day is Luigi, Jack Black is Bowser, Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key is Hikigaeru. Toads are black! That canon. Mario’s long-time voice, Charles Martinet, is involved to provide an amazing cameo.

And it covers the biggest news from Direct today! What was your favorite announcement or announcement?

