New Pixel 6 leak reveals camera specs and features





Like its predecessor, Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro may have a rugged camera with plenty of AI smarts. Image: Google

One of the main selling points of Google’s Pixel smartphone lineup has always been the camera, and the Pixel 6 seems to continue that tradition. The camera has long been the main selling point for Google Pixel smartphones.

According to XDA Developers, which provided additional camera details from an unreleased internal version of the Google Camera app and an unnamed source, the Pixel 6 camera upgrade includes manual white balance adjustments and a so-called magic eraser. It will be. The object removal tool I’ve been waiting for from Google since it was announced at I / O 2017.

With a little reverse engineering, it looks like XDA Developers understands the camera specs for both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The camera band on the back may contain a 50-megapixel camera for the primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The Pixel 6 Pro also has a 48MP telephoto lens on the back. On the front, the Pro has a 12 MP selfie cam and the Pixel 6 has an 8 MP lens. The camera app code doesn’t provide field of view details, but refers to the professional wide-angle selfie feature.

Both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are expected to support 4K video recording with a main camera lens of 60 fps and a zoom of up to 7x. XDA has found that recording at lower frame rates allows for zoom levels up to 20x.

The Pixel 6 camera app also offers new editing features, including an automatic white balance feature that can be adjusted to match the subject’s skin tone. This may be based on the more comprehensive computational photo algorithm described in Google I / O earlier this year. The camera-reported face blur feature snaps multiple photos to help you enter data when your face is blurry.

G / O media may receive fees

Back to that magical eraser tool: XDA has found evidence of codenamed Swiss functionality. It seems to rely on Google’s custom built in-house Tensor chip to remove objects and people from the photo. I don’t have any information other than the codename, but I stroked my invisible beard. Is this an evolution of the fence removal feature?

The leaked Google Camera app code has many other tips. Google may be redesigning the way selfie lights pop up when you take a photo, and autofocus and exposure locks could be rebranded to Sean Rock. There is evidence of motion blur that you can add after taking a picture, and what looks like baby mode. This seems to work by adjusting the camera to shoot automatically when the child sees it crawling on the frame.

I was intrigued by the leaked code that XDA Developers delved into, but not all of these features will come true when the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are finally announced. If you’re nearing its official launch, but you really can’t wait to see the Pixel 6, you can stop by the Google Store in New York City to get a glimpse of Google’s next flagship store through the window. ..

