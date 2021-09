Splatoon 3 researcher Bastrad moves to Nintendo Direct

To be honest, this is why I love Splatoon 3 developers. Can you do this? GIF: Nintendo / Kotaku

From time to time, during these amazing Nintendo Direct presentations, developers will just do terrible things. This includes Nintendo Entertainment Planning and Development (Nintendo EDP) at Splatoon 3 Studios. The studio’s unexplained squid researcher surprised us with both the latest findings and his impressive ability to balance on one leg.

So look at the GIF above. This 5 second or so pure athletic gold is from the Splatoon 3 segment of today’s Nintendo Direct showcase. Did the non-Hisashi Nogami researcher of the series creator have the opportunity to prove that Pilates and Yoga have the potential to improve your balance by building three bodies? It’s definitely a choice to market the game, but one Im is definitely here.

In fact, the pose was so impressive to me that I tried to hold it for as long as possible. My balance is pretty solid, but I keep this weird distortion as long as the respected squid researchers do, mainly because of decades of skateboarding. I couldn’t.

Yeah, except when my team loses, I do. Then I’m not enjoying Splatoon 2 Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

It wasn’t the first time for Mr. Nogami, but researchers used their bodies to market Splatoon. Before and after the launch of Splatoon 2 in the 2017s, researchers were hand-captured in video and ranked second in the air. And whatever this pose, Know Your Meme called it Squid Dab.

Interesting poses aside, today’s Splatoon 3 announcement contained a lot of new information about the next third-person team-based shooter. Players can check out new weapons (such as bows), customize squid kids in more styles, customize transforming pilot ball-shaped mechas, and weirdly offer more flavors in the series. You can participate in an extended single-player story that aims to be a dark lore.

Nintendo Direct’s live stream will feature many other announcements, including confirmation of the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games coming to the Nintendo Switch online service next month, an introduction to the next Kirby game, and the announcement of the adorable Mario Kart. There was-like the Racer Chocobo GP. Check out the biggest news here!

