I don’t want to use it again when the N64 controller sucks

One of Nintendo’s little announcements at the latest Direct was that the N64 game would soon be on the system, and the company would also start selling console controller recreation.

Interestingly, how many people slip things when it comes to Nintendo. It may seem unwise to come from another company because I miss Nintendo, but that’s okay. When Sony tries to re-release the original pre-DualShock PlayStation controller, it’s been sucked in pain and tells them to go to hell (and most people ignored the PlayStation Classic), but Nintendo said. When doing this, people feel good about it in their minds.

I am here to remind you to never listen to your heart today. Your heart is wrong. Your mind sees the N64 controller and remembers that your companions sat around CRT TVs playing smashes and Mario Kart, or sat down in the dark and passed through Ocarina of Time. Its packaging deals, all those fun memories and fun times, and the N64 controller are doing very well sneaking up there, along with timeless game design, memorable startup sounds, and old friendships.

You remember when you detach the controller from memory, or when God now forbids you to use it: that’s a bad thing! Everything about it is bad! Its ridiculous shape, very uncomfortable to hold when you have to use the analog controller, the bumper was terrible and the analog controller felt like shit to move.

It’s also famous for its tendency to fail, and I think this remake can handle it, but given that Nintendo has been struggling with Joy-Con drift for years, it may not be. Hmm.

In fact, the N64 controller can be very painful to use in some situations, so in 2002 the New York State Attorney General complained on behalf of parents whose children were suffering from cuts, punctures, and blisters. After mentioning, I was forced to provide gloves to prevent joystick injuries. Friction burns in their hands while playing Mario Party.

The Nintendo 64 controller wasn’t a good controller. The Nintendo 64 was a successful console despite its controller. There is a reason why no other console has used or used such a layout. This is because the layout is bad. And that layout wasn’t even necessary to make one of its best games shine.

There are no games in the N64 library that don’t work well with modern controllers. Even the GameCube pads that inherited some of the N64’s quirks (such as the octagonal guides on the stick housing and the off-quilter button layout) were a great way to play everything from smash to Zelda.

I’m not saying that you need to throw away the nostalgic memories of the N64 era and the memories of using this controller at that time. The console was what it was, warts, and everything, and if you enjoyed it in 1998, then it’s great! That’s exactly why Nintendo continues to revive these 90’s games. Because after more than 20 years, even after 3-4 ports, people still can’t get enough games.

But if you think Im will spend money on a new N64 controller in 2021 and bring all that suffering back into my life, Nintendo, you’re crazy.

