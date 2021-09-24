The biggest announcement of Nintendo Directs was another announcement





For Nintendo Direct on Thursday, fans had high and reasonable expectations for the three news stories. The release of the last fighter of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It may be the official name of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

And the fans received two announcements of the announcement and zippo.

Without Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and the plump release of the Mario movie cast, Nintendo could be quite accused of trolling the audience. Animal Crossing: The post-launch support for New Horizons has been so weak lately that Nintendo felt it needed to apologize in July.

Fans could get a glimpse of Brewster and his cafe, Roost (they were coming back and begging), but Nintendo held another livestream event in October to hear more about New Horizons. Thank you for their patience by asking them to wait patiently for the next update. They didn’t even offer this steam date.

Even more puzzling is that Nintendo needs to announce the announcement of Super Smash Bros.’s ultimate fighter for its own October stream event. Smash roster updates were usually the best announcements of past direct shows. Instead, Nintendo is holding this on October 5th at 10am EDT for a presentation with director Masahiro Sakurai.

Sure, this is the 82nd and last playable character of the game released in 2018, but for additional news to share, Nintendo says fans will see the last Mii Fighter costume on the show as well. It seems like it’s been waiting for a long time for something that can be easily cleaned up now.

Finally, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, or anything with a title or subtitles, was these three long shots, as far as new details and reveals are made. After all, it’s a pretty game and won’t be here until next year. However, the title of the game is more conspiracy than usual, as Nintendo intentionally withholds it because the title itself may give too much. It has spawned many fan theories, some hopefully think more than others, and Thursday’s no-show means that speculative factories continue to grind very thin meals.

Hollow Knight: When filmed with Silksong moving back to AWOL, fans may be allowed to feel fed with big news promises and given gradual updates. It’s unfair to Kirby, the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis (!!!) controllers (and their games), and even to the breaking news we rushed to, the Chocobo GP.

Still, the announcement announcement is a bit / a little dirty pool, isn’t it? This is enthusiastic, especially when playing fan-based.

