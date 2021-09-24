Details of the new Bayonetta 3 revealed at today’s Nintendo Direct





Screenshot: PlatinumGames / Kotaku

Let’s go to the boy! During today’s Nintendo Direct event, we finally took a closer look at Bayonetta 3. And, as mentioned above, the nicknamed witch has a fresh new look and a 2022 release date.

Bayonetta 3, the latest addition to PlatinumGames’ stylish and sexy hack and slash series, was unveiled at the 2017 Game Awards in a criminally short teaser trailer. Since then, Bayonetta developers have been trying to ease fan expectations for news about fashionistas with their favorite great guns, while at the same time ensuring that game development is on track.

Today’s new footage shows a squad of soldiers advancing towards lizard-like monsters in a city like Tokyo. Their attempt to attack it seemed to only offend the beast, but fortunately a witch appeared and succeeded in offering stronger opposition. She ends up summoning her own monster to confront the monster in the rainy urban background.

I saw the game for the first time in a long time. Atsushi Inaba, studio director of PlatinumGames at E3 2019, said in an interview with VGC that the development of Bayonetta 3 actually went very well, even though the game did not appear during the meeting. I said that I am.

A year later, Bayonetta game designer Hideki Kamiya repeated Inaba’s emotions and reassured fans that the game was on track.

Many people are worried about Bayonetta 3 because there is no new information since its initial announcement, but please be assured that the verification of the new system has been successful and development is proceeding smoothly. In an interview in 2020, Mr. Kamiya was Famitsu.

G / O media may receive fees

Fans were probably worried about the progress of the game after news that Bayonetta 2 director Yusuke Hashimoto had left Platinum Studios and the studio was working on other projects like Babylon’s Fall, which was recently teased.

Bayonetta is a hack and slash game starring the witch that bears its name, and its distinctive power is not the stupid attitude or hair that can transform into many giant and giant creatures. Bayonetta’s games are known for their snappy conversation, buttery-smooth evasion mechanisms, and the best sex appeal that some fans find empowering or exploitative.

It’s been seven years since Bayonetta 2 was released on the Wii U for terrible sales. The first two games in the series were then re-released bundled with the Nintendo Switch. Bayonetta also appeared in his own anime movie and was once released as an overwhelming fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It’s all working, but she’s definitely postponed for a third flagship adventure.

