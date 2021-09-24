Targeting Needham Business Owners – NBC Boston





Steve Dalton opened Strength in Numbers Tutoring in Needham, Massachusetts six years ago.

“We help children succeed in math, science and writing lessons,” Dalton said.

In July, he paid $ 1,500 for out-of-state marketing services to create a new business.

“This looks like any other reputable service,” Dalton said. “They had dozens of five-star Google reviews on their Google business list and their website.”

But when the company missed all work deadlines, Dalton challenged the bill with his credit card, and says he was surprised to be threatened by the owner of the marketing company.

“I received something by text message from this employee and from the owner of the company,” Dalton said. -That day, they will use what they call the “first correction right” to destroy my business. And that time came, and an hour later, I received the first batch of 1-star reviews on Google. “”

In total, his Google Business profile was bombed with 24 1-star reviews.

“Some of these reviews mentioned that I was harassing and yelling at my kids, being investigated for fraud, and double-billing my credit card,” Dalton said. Says.

He contacted Google for fear of livelihood, but he said it took weeks to remove all fake reviews.

“Google claims to only allow posting of legitimate content, but there is no verification process at all,” Dalton said. “I worked hard to earn the trust of those who write my good things online. I’m reluctant that all of them can easily mix with a lot of fake content. There is no such thing. “

Google didn’t answer NBC10 Boston’s question as to why it took so long for the fake reviews on Dalton’s list to be removed. However, the company says it has a team of trained analysts and automated systems to detect abusive behavior.

“Google is investing heavily in building and implementing technologies that help users find reliable information on Google. The policy clearly states that reviews should be based on real-world experience and information. It’s regulated, users and technology. ” “When we find fraudsters trying to mislead people, we take swift action, from deleting content to suspending accounts and even proceedings.”

Dalton wants Google to do more to prevent fake reviews from being posted from the beginning. He has begun a petition to ask the company to require reviewers for two-factor certification.

“If you submit an online review on Google for your business, they should make sure it’s actually you,” he said.

Google says it blocked 55 million reviews and nearly 3 million fake business profiles in 2020 that violated strict policies. The company’s technology and team also said they have disabled more than 600,000 user accounts after detecting and investigating suspicious or policy-violating behavior.

