Google is lagging behind as Spotify becomes the top dog in the podcast directory

According to recent data from Buzzsprout, Spotify is the new king of podcast directories.

Just over one-third (31.7%) of all podcast listeners used Spotify to access their favorite shows, with nearly 25 million downloads in August 2021.

Behind Spotify is Apple Podcasts, the default podcasting app for all iOS devices. Apple gained 21.1 million downloads in August 2021 and gained a market share of 26.9%.

Google Podcasts lags behind its competitors with a 2.9% share of downloads, about 2.2 million. It’s worth noting that Google Podcasts is pre-installed on many Android devices and is also proposed as the default podcast listening app.

Immediately behind Google Podcasts is Castbox, a directory that also creates your own podcasts for 2,258,895 downloads. The only difference between Google Podcasts and Castbox downloads is 32,176.

Renee Wang, CEO of Castbox, represents the portrait following Bloomberg … [+] TV interview at the Rise conference in Hong Kong, China on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The conference will run until July 11th. Photographer: Anthony Kwan / Bloomberg

2019 Bloomberg Finance LP

These results may suggest that Spotify and other competitors’ investments in the world of podcasts, with some acquisitions and huge payments to content creators, are paying off. It’s also possible that Google hasn’t been paying attention to the podcast app that was redesigned in 2018.

Prior to that, Google added a podcast directory to its search in 2016. Later that year, we added a podcast to Google Play Music, a music streaming service. Google has integrated Google Play Music into a new YouTube Music service launched in 2018, two years later. However, YouTube Music does not offer podcasts.

Ari Lightman, a professor of digital media and marketing at Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College, believes that podcasting was a natural extension of services like Spotify, allowing competitors to gain market share faster than Google. I am.

As a streaming media platform, Spotify has a logical extension to the podcast market, acquiring podcast providers and supporting applications such as Gimlet, Anchor, Parcast, The Ringer, and now Megaphone to deliver and monetize podcasts. , He said. Community building experience and content streaming recommendations can help them further differentiate themselves. Google has been slow to enter this space, and many users have found other applications that provide access to podcasts.

Sharon Taylor, managing director of Triton Digital, said it was due to the different business priorities between companies.

She said Spotifys is focusing on increasing podcast users with already popular audio apps, as the entire business is dedicated to audio. Google has very isolated business units and has historically hedged all those business units, so it’s very much to shut down Google Play and make Google Podcasts the only way to consume the show. It took a long time. Google’s business was searching, from which podcast consumption began to increase.

