Johnson & Johnson Innovation Announces Tomorrow’s Digital Technology Winners QuickFire Challenge





Winners HelpWear and Us2.ai were recognized for the novel idea of ​​leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to transform patient care for atrial fibrillation (AFIB).

Shanghai, September 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC and Johnson & Johnson Medical Shanghai Ltd. today named HelpWear and Us2.ai as winners of the Digital Technologies of Tomorrow QuickFire Challenge at the Technology and Innovation Summit in AmCham China. .. The Challenge aims to support innovators working on promising medical device technologies such as artificial intelligence, 3D printing, the Internet of Things, diagnostics, perioperative treatment solutions, and 5G in new and innovative technologies.

HelpWear: Toronto-based HelpWear builds a continuous clinical-grade ECG monitoring system that can provide near real-time data to care providers, with timely medical interventions for patients following arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation. Allows good management.

Us2.ai: Singapore-based Us2.ai aims to use machine learning technology to automate the fight against heart disease and enable rapid interpretation of the highest quality echocardiographic images. ..

They receive a total grant of $ 100,000. A one-year stay at JLABS @ Shanghai, including access to workstations and the Johnson & Johnson Innovation-JLABS ecosystem. Guidance from experts throughout the Johnson & Johnson corporate family.

“Digital technology creates an unprecedented opportunity to rethink how care is accessed, delivered, managed and experienced. At Johnson & Johnson Innovation, we are user-centric in partnership or collaboration with feature-based technology companies. We aim to build and extend our digital health solutions and business models, complementing our scientific expertise, “said Sharon Chan1, Head of JLABS @ Shanghai. “We aim to work closely with these promising winners to accelerate their ideas and provide potential breakthrough solutions for future patients and consumers.”

This challenge has attracted applications from entrepreneurs and innovators working on new technologies, especially related to:

AFIB: How can digital technology be used to identify patients and refer them to the right physicians? How can patients be tracked for post-treatment remission?

Neurovascular Treatment: How Can Stroke Signs / Risks Be Detected for Early Treatment?

General and orthopedic surgery, including support for the remote surgery phase and AI-enabled procedural planning: more effective potential perioperative solutions using new technology (including pre-surgery, intra-surgery, and post-surgery) How can you promote? How can innovative, non-traditional materials be applied to orthopedic surgery?

Winners will see potential impacts, potential solutions and competitive environment uniqueness, planned clarity, commercialization potential and potential within 12 months, team credibility and capabilities, Chinese ecosystem It was evaluated based on criteria such as its potential impact on.

Johnson and Johnson Medical Shanghai Ltd. is a company and organization that helps promote innovative potential solutions for the Chinese medical industry as part of an effort to significantly transform the patient experience along the course of treatment. We are widely seeking collaboration with medical technology pioneers, including both. Or later.

Johnson & Johnson Innovation enables potential innovative science and health solutions by encouraging students, entrepreneurs, researchers and start-ups to tackle the world’s most difficult healthcare problems For that purpose, we have developed the QuickFire Challenge Platform. Through diverse regional teams in Shanghai, science and technology experts will help life sciences start-ups thrive and revitalize the global lifescience ecosystem through flexible and customized partnership models and collaborations. I am aiming for. Early stage incubation, start-up services, mentorship. Strategic venture capital investment.

For more information on the QuickFire Challenge, please visit https://jlabs.jnjinnovation.com/quickfire-challenges.

About Johnson & Johnson Innovation

Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC is active in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer health sectors, accelerating early-stage transformational solutions by promoting the best ideas anywhere in the world. It covers a wide range of businesses, including customized trading structures, company establishment, incubation and start-up services, capital investment, entrepreneurs, scientists, and other innovative business models aimed at meeting the diverse needs of start-ups. This is achieved by leveraging deep scientific capabilities combined with tools. Company. Our goal is to support successful life sciences and health technology innovations and work together to change the course of human health through collaboration and partnerships with the global ecosystem. .. Meet a passionate team of science and technology experts and learn how to work with us at www.jnjinnovation.com.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we help people live their best lives. Based on more than a century of expertise, we are addressing pressing medical challenges and taking bold steps to improve people’s medical experience while leading to new standard therapies. In surgical, orthopedic, visual and interventional solutions, we help save lives and pave the way for a healthier future for everyone everywhere.

Precautions regarding future prospects

This press release contains a “forward-looking statement” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which is related to the announcement of the Seoul Innovation Quick Fire Challenge for Smart Surgery. Readers should be careful not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations for future events. If the underlying assumptions are found to be inaccurate or reveal known or unknown risks or uncertainties, the actual results are what are the expectations and expectations of Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC, Johnson & Johnson Medical Korea Ltd and / or Johnson & Johnson. It can be very different. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Expected benefits and opportunities associated with collaboration may not be realized or may take longer than expected. Challenges specific to new product development, such as uncertainty of clinical success and regulatory approval. Competition for technological advances, new products, patents acquired by competitors, etc. Uncertainty about the commercial success of new products; the company’s ability to successfully execute strategic plans. Impact of business combination and sale. Patent Challenges; Changes in Behavioral and Spending Patterns or Financial Distress of Buyers of Healthcare Products and Services. And the trend towards global medical reform and curbing medical costs. A detailed list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors includes a section entitled “Notes on Forward-Looking Statements” for the fiscal year ending January 3, 2021 Johnson & Johnson. Form 10-K in the annual report of. “And” Item 1A. Risk Factors “, and the company’s most recently submitted quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and subsequent submissions to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or upon request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC, Johnson Medical Korea Ltd, and / or Johnson & Johnson undertakes no commitment to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.

1 Sharon Chan is employed by Johnson & Johnson (Hong Kong) Limited

Logo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/701852/Johnson_and_Johnson_Innovation_Logo.jpg

Source Johnson & Johnson Innovation

