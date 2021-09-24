Google bans biased, disruptive pro-life advertising, says SBC’s tech ethicist





TOM STRODE, Baptist Press

Nashville (BP) – Google’s ban on advertising by pro-life organizations reflects frequent prejudices and deepening cultural divisions in abortion debates, said a Southern Baptist expert in tech ethics.

A California-based tech company blocked all ads on the platform by live-action. The Pro Life organization announced on September 14th. Google has restored some of your organization’s ads. In utero child from conception. However, we continue to ban ads for Live Action on the Abortion Pill Reversal (APR) hotline. APR ads were active for four months before Google’s actions.

“”[I]It’s ironic not to allow ads to promote “harmful health claims.” Not only can abortion drugs pose a risk to a woman’s health, but she is also deadly to her child, “said Jason. Thacker, chair of technical ethics research at Google’s Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC). “The culture of death brought about by the abortion industry does nothing to present one side of these controversial and life-changing debates.

“Moderation of content in a polarized society can be a daunting task, but this ongoing pattern of content and advertising bans from across the tech industry only exacerbates the disparities we face today. That’s what football said in a comment. “Christians advocate policies that reflect a scientific understanding of freedom of expression, freedom of religion, and the devastating effects of abortion on women, children, and our communities in the discussion of these technological policies. You need to be active. “

Medical abortions, also known as chemical abortions, are increasing in frequency as opposed to surgical abortions. The drug mifepristone is used as the first part of such a two-step process of abortion. It causes the inner wall of the uterus to release the fetal child, resulting in his or her death. The second drug, misoprostol, is taken two days after mifepristone, causing the uterus to contract and expel dead children.

In APR, progesterone is taken to offset the effects of the abortion drug (optimally within 24 hours of taking mifepristone). However, according to the APR website, many reversals have been reported by women who started treatment within 72 hours of taking mifepristone.

A Google spokeswoman said in a statement submitted to the Baptist Press that the tech company “does not allow unproven medically assertive advertising.” Medical professionals have raised serious concerns about abortion reversal drugs. “

Google quoted a statement from the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology claiming that the method of reversing abortion pills was “unproven and unethical.” In its policy statement, ACOG sees abortion as “an integral part of women’s health care.”

A Google spokeswoman also said: “Apart from protecting users from medical harm, Google’s policies do not distinguish between pro-choice and pro-life message advertising. Advertisers are allowed to offer either abortion or abortion alternative services. In doing so, we need to prominently disclose the types of services we offer so that our users are completely transparent and can make their own decisions. “

The live-action film is still “qualified to advertise [its] As long as the ad doesn’t violate Google’s policies, perspectives and services, “said a spokesman.

Live-action and other pro-life advocates have denied that APR has not been proven effective.

According to the American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG), natural progesterone has been safely used by in vitro fertilization physicians for over 40 years to maintain pregnancy after embryos have been transferred to the female uterus. increase. AAPLOG reported that the drug increases the chances of a baby’s survival from 25% to 68% when used as part of APR.

“For a woman who has changed her mind after starting a chemical abortion, administration of progesterone can give her real hope of saving the foetation,” says AAPLOG.

Live-action president Lira Rose said the tech giant is no longer hiding that prejudice.

“By accepting paid ads that promote abortion while limiting scientific information related to abortion drug cancellations and other life-saving options, Google will operate on an exorbitantly dishonest and explicit double standard. “I chose,” Rose said in a September 14 release. ..

Some Republicans in the US Senate have protested Google’s actions. In a September 16 letter, led by Senator Steve Daines of Montana, 11 senators called on Google CEO Sundar Pichai to cancel the action. They said his company’s decision “reflected an unacceptable prejudice against the view of professional life.”

“Google’s dual standards for abortion are the dishonest and terrible abuse of its huge market power to protect the multi-billion dollar abortion industry,” Senator said. “The practical consequence of Google’s abortion distortion is that endangered pregnant mothers have only the option to sell abortion medications through Google’s advertising platform, limiting life-affirming options. about it.”

Thacker leads ERLC’s recently launched Digital Public Square. This project is designed to create resources to help churches and leaders navigate the era of technology with Bible wisdom.

