US Coronavirus: These states have not yet vaccinated at least half of their inhabitants





At least half of all residents still have 18 states that have not yet been fully vaccinated, data show: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wyoming.

The state with the highest immunization rates is Vermont, which accounts for 69% of the total population, followed by Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

Differences in vaccination rates have a significant impact on hospitalization and death.

According to Governor Mark Gordon’s office, Wyoming is approaching hospitalization records, and on Tuesday the state activated nearly 100 members of the National Guard to assist in screening, testing, and other roles in local hospitals. bottom.

West Virginia reached a record 1,000 Covid-19 hospitalizations this week, according to Governor Jim Justice, but the state’s recent decline in positive cases could indicate a recent surge in decline. I’m expecting it.

Even in high-income states, there are tens of millions of Americans who remain unprotected from Covid-19 due to lack of vaccination.

“Hospitalization is currently an unvaccinated pandemic,” said Scott Bookman of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “80% of inpatients are not vaccinated.”

Decisions on booster recommendations

Earlier on Friday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky advised to authorize a wide range of people, including people over the age of 65 and residents of long-term care facilities vaccinated with the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Approved the recommendation of the association. People between the ages of 50 and 64 with underlying illness in the series at least 6 months ago.

In addition, she differed from advisors by recommending Covid-19 risky 18-64 year old boosters for workplace and facility settings.

“As a CDC director, it’s my job to recognize where our actions can have the greatest impact. At CDC, we analyze complex and often incomplete data to optimize our health. Specific recommendations need to be made, Warensky said in a statement, “We must take action that is expected to bring maximum benefits.”

According to the CDC, people between the ages of 18 and 49 with underlying illness may also receive boosters depending on their personal interests and risks.

The CDC’s Immunization Implementation Advisory Board met on Thursday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced this week that it would grant certain individuals an emergency use authorization for a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. .. It is given to people over the age of 65, at least 6 months after complete vaccination, and those at high risk of severe illness. However, it was different from the FDA in whether to allow boosters to high-risk people in the workplace situation.

You can now officially manage booster shots for those that apply.

In August, a third dose of PPfizer / BioNTech vaccine was approved and recommended for people with weakened immunity and high risk of serious illness from Covid-19. Nearly 2.4 million Americans have been receiving additional doses since August 13, according to CDC data.

The FDA has not decided to apply for Booster-approved Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson has not yet applied.

Vaccines for children continue to be the focus

Many children are not yet eligible for the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine because it is currently approved for people over the age of 16 and has an emergency use authorization for use by people between the ages of 12 and 15.

Vaccines for children ages 5-11 may be available by the end of October, but the vaccination schedule means that children in this age group will not be fully vaccinated until December. increase.

“You have to go through two shots every three weeks, then another two weeks. So even if you’re immunized on Halloween and you’re nine, it’ll be December. You have that full protection. “When I’m doing it,” Collins said.

In Colorado, according to state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Harley, there are more pediatric cases in areas of the state where overall immunization rates are low.

She also said that cases were highest at ages 6 to 11 who were not yet vaccinated.

Herlihy said Thursday that vaccination rates are declining not only when they are high, but also in school districts that require masks.

“The percentage of lowercase letters is related to the districts that need masks in the school and indicates that the masks reduce transparency in the school environment,” she said.

Some political leaders have emphasized banning state vaccine and mask obligations regarding education, but freely deciding districts have chosen to comply.

In California, the Oakland Unified School District Board of Education has decided at a school board Wednesday to require students aged 12 and over to be vaccinated with Covid-19.

The district, which is attended by about 50,000 students, will be exempt from certain medical and “personal beliefs,” Sam Davis, executive vice president, told CNN.

According to Auckland USD, there is currently no schedule for when students will need to be vaccinated, but a proposal will be presented at the school board next month.

The school district said it would consider how best to implement the requirements in the Los Angeles Unified School District, which announced its vaccine obligations earlier this month.

CNN’s Maggie Fox, Lauren Mascarenhas, Amy Simonson, Jamie Gumbrecht, Virginia Langmaid, Deidre McPhillips and Elizabeth Stuart contributed to this report.

