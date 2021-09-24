European cloud providers have been hit by AWS, Google and Azure, according to Synergy





The cloud services market is growing fast in Europe as it is in most other regions, but the major American public cloud companies are gaining most of their new market share.

According to the Synergy Research Group, Deutsche Telekom is the leader in European cloud providers with 2% of the European market, followed by a long list of players from OVHcloud, SAP, Orange, and domestic and regional players.

According to Synergy, the European cloud market has nearly quadrupled since early 2017, reaching $ 8.8 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Over the same period, European providers more than doubled cloud revenue, but market share fell from 27%. Due to slow growth, it was less than 16%.

The main beneficiaries of cloud market growth in Europe are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. These three major global cloud providers currently account for 69% of the regional market and their share continues to rise.

Over the last four quarters, European cloud infrastructure services revenue (including IaaS, PaaS and hosted private cloud services) has grown with IaaS and PaaS services, which account for more than 80% of the market, small hosted or managed. It’s growing faster than a private cloud. segment. Some of the fastest growth is seen in PaaS with databases, IoT and analytics services.

In a statement, Synergy Research Chief Analyst John Dinsdale said European cloud providers could be quietly happy that their revenues more than doubled in four years. They missed the higher growth opportunities offered by mainstream public cloud services, but some have pioneered a sustainable position as national champions or strong niche players.

Dinsdale added that it is almost impossible to imagine that the dynamics of the current market will change significantly over the next five years. It’s a game of scale, with three major US cloud providers investing more than € 14 billion in European capital investment in the last four quarters. Much of it was spent on ongoing efforts to upgrade and expand the regional network of hyperscale data centers.

He said European cloud providers can continue to grow if they continue to focus on use cases where data sovereignty and privacy requirements are more stringent and customer segments that require a strong local support network. rice field.

In Germany, Deutsche Telekoms T-Systems has partnered with Google Cloud to build a sovereign cloud service for German companies, medical companies and the general public. The two companies say the goal of this sovereign cloud is to enable customers to host sensitive workloads while taking advantage of all the benefits of the public cloud, including scalability and reliability.

