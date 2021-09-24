One of Steam Deck’s biggest hurdles has disappeared: EAC is coming to Linux





Valve has pledged to work with anti-cheat software makers EAC and BattlEye to ensure that some of the most popular games run on the next Steam Deck Linux-based game handheld. One of these companies has announced today that it will officially participate in Epic Games. Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) now supports Linux and Mac. Not only that, Valves is specially configured to work with the Proton and Wine compatibility layers that it relies on to bring Windows games to the deck.

Developers still need to patch the game, which soon means that some of Steam’s most popular games are theoretically within reach. Apex Legends, Dead by Daylight, and War Thunder are all one of Steam’s top 25 games. Other popular EAC games include 7 Days to Die, Fall Guys, Black Desert, Hunt: Showdown, Paladins, and the Halo Master Chief Collection.

However, some major games are still missing until other anti-cheat providers sign on, or unless they sign on. PUBG, Destiny 2, and Rainbow Six Siege are also in the Top 25, all using rival BattlEye anti-cheat software. Epic owns Fortnite, but Epic does not have Fortnite or the Epic Games Store on their Linux desktops. Epic did not immediately respond to a request for comment on it.

Epic suggests that it’s easy for developers to patch EAC games. Since the latest SDK release, developers can activate Linux anti-cheat support via Wine or Proton with just a few clicks on the Epic Online Services developer portal, Epic writes.

A list of ProtonDB’s top games that work or don’t work through the compatibility layer, as well as a current list of games that use EAC and BattlEye, can be found in the links embedded in this statement.

Epic made the EAC a free service earlier this year.

