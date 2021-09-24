Joeborn Ghost Stands Up To Sue Google, Apple Overyear Bad, Phone





(Bloomberg)-The first patent owned by bankrupt Silicon Valley darling Jawbone Inc. was Alphabet Inc over noise-canceling technology for earphones, smartphones and smart home devices. Google and Apple Inc. It has become the center of new proceedings seeking royalties. ..

The current patent holder, Jawbone Innovations LLC, filed a proceeding in federal court in Waco, Texas, on Tuesday. This district is the most popular district in the country for patent-friendly judges and juries.

Jawbone Inc. was considered a pioneer in wearable technology, but Fitbit Inc. Lost the market. It was acquired by Google earlier this year for $ 2.1 billion.

According to the complaint, Google, Apple and other companies each had the opportunity to buy the assets of the bankrupt company and passed. It is unknown from the proceedings behind the company that currently owns the patent and the documents filed by the Patent and Trademark Office. Jawbone Innovations, headquartered in a small office building in Waco without a phone number, could not immediately contact the lawyer in the case.

Google spokesman Jos Castaeda said in response to the proceedings that he would challenge the claim and actively defend it.

Apple officials didn’t comment immediately.

According to complaints, the eight patents in this case were developed by the early Joe Bourne, which undertook research on US military noise suppression technology from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a method of limiting device background noise. It’s about. ..

Samsung Electronics Co., another company allegedly taking over the purchase of Jawbones’ assets, was sued by Jawbone Innovations in May over two noise-cancelling patents. The proceedings are pending in federal court in Marshall, Texas, and are also known as a patent-friendly court.

The new proceedings are Jawbone Innovations LLC v Google LLC, 21-985, and Jawbone Innovations LLCv, the US District Court for the Western District of Texas (Waco). Apple Inc. , 21-984.

