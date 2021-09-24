How to use Google widgets to work on iPad





You can install Google Widgets on your iPad or iPhone to view your data and search or access items with a tap.

With the release of iPad OS 15 on September 20, 2021, widgets now work on both iPhone and iPad. The built-in app widget shows information such as recent mail (Mail), upcoming meetings (Calendar), and current time (Clock) in up to four time zones.

People using Google Workspace and other Google apps on their iPad may also find it useful to add the Google App widget to their home screen (Figure A). As of late September 2021, the following work-related Google apps that provide widgets are:

Chrome (3 widgets) to access search, incognito browser, voice search, QR code scanner, drive to access search, suggested file or camera and upload options, Gmail to access search, create (New mail), inbox, search, voice search, Google (2 widgets) to access the incognito browser and Google lenses, Google calendar (3 widgets) for upcoming events, to show your current location with traffic indicators Google Maps (2 widgets), or Google Photos (3 widgets) to access suggested images for search and access to various locations nearby, tasks to view tasks from a selected list (2) Widget), and voice to display suggested contacts to call.

Google has several apps on the iPad such as Gmail (top, left), Chrome, maps, drive (center, left), Google search, maps, photos, calendar (bottom, left), tasks, voice, etc. We provide widgets for.

Before adding a widget, make sure you have the corresponding app installed (for example, install the Google Calendar app to be able to install the Google Calendar widget). Also, make sure you open the app and log in to your Google account. In my experience, it can take a few minutes after the app is installed and logged in before the widget is available.

How to add a widget

In the empty area of ​​the iPadOS (or iPhone) home screen, press and hold until you see the + sign in the upper left corner of the screen (Figure B). Tap + to access the widget gallery.

Figure B

On the empty part of the home screen, press and hold until + appears in the upper left. Tap + to access the widget gallery.

Scroll through the list of available widgets (along the left side of the screen, as shown in Figure C) and tap the name of the app widget you want to install. Note that the above names are terms that appear in the list of widgets when you add them to your iPad. That is, the Google Drive app widget appears as Drive instead of Google Drive. Similarly, Chrome is listed as Chrome instead of Google Chrome.

Figure C

All widgets are listed on the left side of the widget gallery. Tap the app name to see the widgets available for that app, as shown below.

Some apps offer multiple widget options (Figure D). If two or three widgets are available, they usually depend on size. A small square, a medium sized rectangle, or a large square. Swipe sideways to see the available widgets. On one of the widget screens to add,[+ウィジェットの追加]Tap. The widget is added to the home screen.

Figure D

As shown here, some apps provide multiple widgets. Swipe left / right to see the available options. To add a widget[+ウィジェットの追加]Choose.

Please note that the widget can be installed multiple times. For example, you can install the drive widget on two different home screens.

How to move the widget

Press and hold the widget until you see the menu of options. At this point, you can drag the widget to relocate it to your current home screen, or drag the widget to the right or left to move it to another home screen. Release your finger when the widget is in place.

How to edit the widget

As of September 2021, you can edit the above three Google widgets, Gmail, Drive, and Tasks to see different data. Press and hold the widget until you see the options menu,[ウィジェットの編集]Select to access the available options (Figure E, left). Adjust the options as needed. For example, you can install multiple task widgets, each configured to display a different list.

Figure E

You can configure several widgets. Press and hold the widget to display the menu (left),[ウィジェットの編集]Tap to access the available options (center). In this example, the task widget can display items in any selected task list (right).

How to remove widget

Removing widgets works much like removing apps. Press and hold the widget you want to remove until you see the menu options. next,[ウィジェットの削除]Tap.

What is your experience?

I find the Google Calendar widget and the Task widget useful. Which Google widget do you use on your iPhone or iPad? Which settings are useful for the above three widgets that provide alternative configurations? Are there any other Google related widgets you would recommend? Please let us know in the comments below or on Twitter (@awolber) how you experienced the widget on your iPad and iPhone.

