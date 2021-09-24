Russia: Navalny accuses Apple of removing voting app | Election News





U.S. high-tech giants claim that opposition leaders have been imprisoned for removing the rebel strategic voting app from stores as an accomplice to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to a message posted on a social media account, imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Nawarny showed cowardice by Google and Apple after removing the voting app before last week’s parliamentary elections, and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. He accused him of acting as a co-conspirator of the president.

Proponents of Navalnys previously succumbed to Kremlin pressure after a U.S.-based tech giant removed the anti-government tactical voting app from its stores at the start of a three-day parliamentary ballot that ended on Sunday. I blamed you. Invented by Navalny’s allies, this app provided people with detailed recommendations on who to vote to thwart the ruling pro-Kremlin United Russia Party.

Navalny in jail added his criticism, according to comments delivered by his social media account on Thursday.

Giants Apple @ Apple and Google @ Google have removed the app from the store at the request of the Kremlin. My beloved YouTube deleted our video and Telegram messenger blocked our bot, Navalny said in a post relayed through his lawyer.

I think most of the people who work at Google and Apple are honest and nice people. He advised them not to put up with the timidity of their bosses.

thread.

(1/14) If anything surprised me in the recent elections, it wasn’t how Putin forged the results, but how omnipotent Big Tech turned into his accomplice.

Alexei Navalny (@navalny) September 23, 2021

Navalny also said he was terribly upset and disappointed by the founder and owner of the Telegram messaging app, Pavel Durov. The smart voting bot also disappeared from the app during the election.

Russian-born Durov said he was following Apple and Google, which dictated the rules of the game for developers like us.

Worst crime

The House’s election results on Monday brought United Russia victory in a massive fraud accusation from supporters of Navalny and other political parties. United Russia received 49.8% of the 225-seat votes allocated by political parties and won 198 of the 225 seats directly elected by voters. The Election Commission said the vote was clean and the Kremlin called it an honest vote.

Google decided to remove the app after local staff were told they could go to jail, said last week that someone familiar with the situation couldn’t be named.

In response to that comment, Navalny said in a social media post: If so, keeping silence about it is the worst crime. This is the encouragement of terrorists taking hostages.

The Kremlin welcomed the removal of the app, saying the tech giant was in compliance with the wording and spirit of Russian law.

Navalny was detained in January and saw his allies arrest or flee the country and his organization banned.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/9/23/russias-opposition-leader-slams-apple-google-over-app-removal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos