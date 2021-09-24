Food delivery services invest in innovation





In today’s restaurant and grocery technology news, Czech online-only grocery delivery platform Rohlik Group will invest $ 469.3 million in warehouse automation, and DoorDash will invest in Berlin-based grocery delivery. It is reported that it has made a large investment in startup Flink. Plus, Olive Garden’s parent, Darden Restaurant, doesn’t have to rush to digitize.

Czech grocery store Rohlik bets $ 469 million on automation

Rohlik Group, Czech online-only grocery delivery platform, plans to invest $ 469.3 million (or € 400 million) in warehouse automation by the end of 2025 to improve capacity and efficiency. According to Reuters, the company initially invested € 45 million and aims to make future investments three years apart to become Europe’s leading online grocery delivery service.

Walmart + celebrates its first anniversary with slow-growing, undepressed executives

Wal-Mart +, which most people see when Wal-Mart answers Amazon Prime, is celebrating its first birthday this month, but subscription services have grown so much as they struggle to differentiate themselves from other services. Is not … As of this month, just under 49 million US consumers, or about 19%, have access to Walmart +, while about 171 million, or 66%, of consumers have access to Amazon Prime.

Darden leaves off-site demand undeveloped in favor of canteen customers

Darden Restaurants, the parent company of Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, accounted for 27% of Olive Garden sales and 15% of LongHorn Steakhouse sales for the quarter through August 29 on Thursday (September 23). Announced that it was off-site. , Digital accounts for 60% of these sales.

Report: DoorDash Leads Grocery Flink Financing

Berlin-based grocery delivery startup Flink raises hundreds of millions of dollars in a funding round led by food delivery giant Door Dash, raising the company’s valuation to $ 2.1 billion, people familiar with the situation. Told Bloomberg on Thursday (September 23rd). DoorDash is expected to end in the coming weeks with other existing Flink investors participating in the funding round, according to a Bloomberg report.

Food Summary: Ahold Delhaize Opens Connecticut Facility.Walmart Worth Wellness Shoppers

At this week’s grocery store, Ahold Delhaize has opened a one-million-square-foot distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Meanwhile, Giant cut shipping costs, Walmart launched a health and sustainability shopping tool, and Schnucks worked entirely on local produce.

Grocery store Jiffy Nets raises $ 28 million

London-based grocery app Jiffy, which promises grocery delivery in 15 minutes, has generated $ 28 million in a recent funding round, according to a Thursday (September 23) report from Evening Standards. I did. According to the article, funds are being allocated to extend the scope of grocery delivery services.

Caseys aims to turn fans into super fans with personalized messaging

With loyalty apps becoming the standard in food service chains, brands need to work harder to win the competition. Art Sebastian, Vice President of Digital Experience at Casey’s General Stores, talks to PYMNTS about how C-Stores can turn half-frequency customers into enthusiasts with flexible rewards and personalized messaging.

——————————

New PYMNTS Data: Today’s Self-Service Shopping Journey – September 2021

Summary: 80% of consumers are interested in using non-traditional checkout options such as self-service, but only 35% were available for recent purchases. Today’s self-service shopping journey, a collaboration between PYMNTS and Toshiba, analyzes over 2,500 answers and learns how merchants address availability and awareness issues to meet the demands of self-service kiosks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/restaurant-technology/2021/food-delivery-services-invest-in-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos