Andrew Yang Pitched’Secretary of Technology’ Cabinet Position: Book





Andrew Yang reveals in his next book how close he was to the position of the Biden Cabinet. Yang wrote that he proposed the creation of a “technical secretary” position. He also says that “some of the parliamentarians” encouraged him to chase after the Secretary of Commerce. Something is loaded.

There were rumors that Andrew Yang could take office in the Biden administration, but little was known about where he ended up. In a copy of his next book, obtained by the insider, Yang describes three positions he considered, one of which does not yet exist.

Yang also talks about an interview with the Biden Transition Team for the Secretary of Labor.

He eventually ran for Mayor of New York, where he finished fourth in a crowded Democratic primary under the vote of the first-ranked options.

“While I was in Georgia, I was also thinking about what would happen next to me,” Yang wrote. “I interviewed the Biden Transition Team about the role of Secretary of Labor. They asked me to present a vision for the department. We said we were in the midst of a crisis. We were in the midst of a crisis. I’ve lost more than 10 million jobs, and of the 42 percent I’ve lost, I’m not coming back. “

Yang also wrote a seven-page note about what he would do as Secretary of Labor, stating that the White House selection was ultimately left to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

At another point in the transition, Yang recalls being urged by “some members of Congress” to lobby for himself to get the Secretary of Commerce’s choice.

Initially, he was aiming for either commerce or labor for the next gig.

“The former Secretary of Labor and the former Secretary of Labor should tell me that if I want to work, I should reach out to everyone involved in the transition to that role and let my connected and influential friends do the same. I said, “Yang wrote. “Some of the parliamentarians were pushing me against the Secretary of Commerce.”

However, Yang also considered other options, including persuading Biden’s team and eventually Congress to create a new position.

“I also proposed to the transition team the role of a new secretary in technology and innovation, which will integrate USDS and the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy into an extended role,” Yang wrote. ..

Both labor and commerce are in the position of the Cabinet, but the Constitution does not clearly outline the concept of the Cabinet, and there are other “white house office” positions that are not included in the Cabinet.

In addition to the repetitive theme of this book, Yang looks back on how he was temperamentally inadequate to play the so-called inside games of Washington’s networking.

According to Yang, President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential primary in February and called him again after seeking support again in late March, but did not contact him directly about the cabinet’s position. ..

While considering his options in the next administration, Yang was also considering what would be his unsuccessful mayor’s bid.

“Almost at the same time I was discussing potential work in the Biden administration, my team polled to find out what I would do if I decided to run for Mayor of New York. I asked for it, “Yang wrote.

“Thanks to our high profile and high profile, we are back with the result that I started as a front runner,” he continues. “But I knew this gave me a chance. Before I started running, everyone seemed to be fine.”

