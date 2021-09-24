Transit riders expect post-COVID technology and other improvements





Post-blockage American public transport riders want buses and trains to arrive on time and wait less. We also want to keep you up to date on congestion and cleanliness.

These are the basis of what riders always expect from local bus services. However, just as the coronavirus pandemic has overturned much of life in the United States, transit also finds itself in a reset location from the normal business comfort zone.

Brett Wheatley, CEO of Translock, a transit technology company run by Ford Mobility, sees a lot of clear signs when government agencies are considering where to invest.

Wheatley’s observations followed a survey of approximately 1,200 working adults who used transit on a regular basis prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey was an opportunity to hear from riders related to their concerns, wants, and general conditions in the industry.

Feedback comes after months of significant disruption across public transport when passenger numbers plummeted in March 2020. According to statistics provided by the Transit App, transit passenger numbers are still down to 64% of pre-COVID levels. The agency is taking various steps to bring the rider back. This often includes free or discounted fares.

The Transit District of St. Clair County, Illinois has reduced fares to about one-third of what it was before the pandemic. Ridership is now close to 80% of pre-COVID ridership.

Robert Wilson, operator of the Transit District of St. Clair County, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri, said these discounted fares would probably last for some time. level.

Wilson said at a roundtable with TransLoc on Wednesday he had been thinking about where to go for a long time to discuss findings, transportation conditions and future prospects. I think it will be $ 1 for a while.

But riders aren’t just looking for deals. Approximately 74% of those surveyed say they need apps and technical features to improve their transit experience. They are provided in the form of real-time vehicle congestion data or technology that integrates travel plans across multiple modes and payments.

According to a survey, two in five transit riders use two modes of transportation to get their work done, while 20% of transit users use three modes of transportation throughout the transportation system. Achieves better multi-modal integration.

Seventy-three percent of those surveyed want to implement a protocol to limit congestion procedures similar to the actions taken by transportation during a pandemic.

Tricia Thomas, Content Marketing Manager at Public Input, said riders’ expectations are rising when it comes to public involvement. This helps government agencies engage with users and the general public.

In a comment on Wednesday, Thomas said it was very important to find a way to be agile when meeting people where they were and to give them as many communication and involvement options as possible in a way that they felt comfortable with. Stated.

And in the era of COVID, that means remote. Therefore, she added, technology is the real key to attracting people and helping them raise their voice.

A protracted concern about transportation is the loss of riders to private cars, as commuters and others are becoming more sophisticated about sharing closed indoor spaces with strangers. About 25% of TransLoc survey respondents say they plan to use their car more after the pandemic. However, this response could be more ambitious, Wheatley said, noting that in many urban areas the cost of owning and operating a car can be high.

I think what it really says is that people just want more control. And personal ownership of the vehicle allows you to take control of it, Wheatley said.

I think many people will challenge depending on where the market is. It’s just affordable, he added.

Keeping fares low may convince enough riders to rethink buying a car, Wilson said.

At St. Clair, transportation personnel plan to reduce waiting times on some routes from 20 minutes to 15 minutes. This is a perfect move for the rider, and about 63% say that improving such service is of utmost concern. The on-demand service door-to-door transit experience at St. Clair has a waiting time of 10 minutes. These service options were increasing before the pandemic and are expected to surge.

Fixed routes are always the best option for its high ridership corridor. Austin Stanion, Solution Engineering Manager at TransLoc, says MicroTransit is a great way to connect areas that may be suffering from service shortages. I’m really excited to see how these systems work together and how less conversation is better.

According to observers, COVID-19 has been shown to be a time of innovation across the government sector and has been forced in some cases, but in other cases it hastened the trend already implemented and is more than before the pandemic. It offers excellent system opportunities.

Ridership can be restored and increased by listening to riders and offering compelling options with compelling services, Stannion said. But if you try to do the same old thing as before, if you don’t listen to the rider or see where people need to move, and you can’t offer a compelling option, then ridership Will not recover.

