Virginia Tech Launches Innovation Campus | Alexandria Times

Virginia Tech began construction on September 14th on the first of three academic buildings on the Innovation Campus in North Potomac Yard.

The 300,000-square-foot structure is one of three academic facilities on a 3.5-acre campus, providing engineering and computer science graduate students with space to undertake projects in collaboration with corporate partners who sponsor the projects. increase.

I was excited to grow this campus. Lance Collins, Vice President and Executive Director of Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, said he was excited to begin the process of addressing what we believe is an important need for engineers in the region. Told. [The groundbreaking] From my point of view, it was nothing but a thrill.

The building itself is built in a modern, brightly coloured style, based on the same sustainable technology-driven principles that drive the entire campus. The design is dazzling, but Collins said it’s much more functional than it originally looked.

Integrated into part of the window is a solar cell that produces the electricity used in the building. According to Collins, these aspects were actually optimizations of the electricity produced by solar energy.

The interior building is designed around facilitating collaboration between students, faculty and business partners with open spaces, state-of-the-art laboratories and classrooms. The other two academic buildings have not yet been designed, but Collins said the gradual development of the campus would allow Virginia Tech to stay ahead of technology.

Technology is accelerating faster and faster, so we ask the question, “What is the ideal building?” According to Collins, six to seven years from now, it’s very different from asking that question today. It didn’t become overly normative. It will be one of the things we know, a beautiful campus, as it is our responsibility, but we don’t know the details.

According to Collins, the design of the first building was slightly modified due to the pandemic, but the building scheduled to be completed in 2024 did not face a significant delay due to the pandemic. The pandemic, on the other hand, influenced the registration of graduate students in the first two semesters of the campus.

The first classes of graduate students began in remote areas during the 2020-2021 academic year, but as of the fall of 2021, students are directly at the Virginia Tech Snowzan Virginia Center in Falls Church. The fall 2021 cohort has more than 190 students, almost double the number of students enrolled in the fall of 2020. Collins said he expects steady growth over the next few years.

Last week’s breakthrough also benefits Stephanie Landrum, President and CEO of the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership. AEDP is working to secure companies and business partners in adjacent buildings on campus, the project is finally getting dirty, and the future of Potomac Yards is a reality for many previously hesitant investors. Randrum said.

It’s very different when you can show them a picture of the ground where the soil is moving. This is a big step for Virginia Tech and the building, but I think it’s also a big step for our larger recruitment efforts.

The Innovation Campus found its first basic corporate partner earlier this year. Boeing has made a multi-year investment of $ 50 million on campus and Landrum wants to continue that trend. AEDP’s ultimate goal is to find companies interested in leasing contracts in the Innovation Campus and additional office space being built as part of the larger Innovation District. These businesses must not only fit the idea of ​​Virginia Tech as a promising business partner, but also the needs of what Alexandria is building in this part of the city.

Landrum said AEDP is considering the degree programs offered at the Innovation Campus and the positions graduates pursue to identify companies in need of their talents. AEDP then further refines its list of companies by determining the best company for Alexandria.

Part of our strategy is West Coast companies, you say you’re having a hard time hiring these 10 positions, as you were trying to create net new jobs across the region. Here are the 750 graduates from this program. Would you like to consider a site here in northern Virginia? Randrum said.

It was the level of support from the surrounding community that informed the small area plan adopted by the city that helped AEDP sell this idea to businesses.

One of the great reliefs for Amazon and Virginia Tech when they made their choice was that they didn’t participate in a community of opposition. This is what the community wants. The same is still true as I was talking to other companies.

Although the Innovation Campus is a large-scale project for Virginia Tech, the project represents an important evolution for the surrounding area, along with Potomac Yard Subway Station, which is still under construction. Collins said he hopes the Innovation Campus will become an integral part of the Potomacyard community. The first academic building was already designed with community involvement in mind.

According to Collins, if you’re walking with your kids, you can stop by to stay up to date and see what’s happening. “The demonstration will take place on the ground floor, the visitor center, and the opportunity to wear virtual glasses. I was really excited to excite young people about technology and think about their careers in this area.

All of these changes are accompanied by trade-offs such as constant noise and turmoil due to the construction of the Potomac Yard Metro, which was delayed from April 2022 to fall 2022. Landrum, a resident of the Potomac Yard, said these shortcomings were worth it. Long run.

Sure, people sometimes complain about it, but in general, my neighbors and the people I’m talking to say, “This is a short-term pain for long-term gain and walking. It’s an easy, multi-purpose community, “says Randrum.

