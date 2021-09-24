Cyber ​​Bytes Foundation Holds Grand Opening of American Cyber ​​League Innovation & Technology Cyber ​​Labs





Quantico, Virginia-(BUSINESS WIRE)-The Cyberbyte Foundation has partnered with Insight Enterprise (NASDAQ: NSIT), a global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology solutions for organizations of all sizes, today. We held the grand opening of the United States. Cyber ​​League Innovation & Technology Cyber ​​Labs, a state-of-the-art technology center in Quantico HUB Zone, Stafford County, focuses on cybersecurity and emerging technology advances in government.

The mission of the new Cyber ​​Defense Center of Excellence is to act as a test site for innovative approaches to stop digital threats to federal, state and local governments. Insight Public Sector, the facility’s leading technology partner for Insight Quantico Cyber ​​Hub, is the Insights division that addresses the needs of federal, state, local and educational institutions, including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, quantum computing and expansion. And virtual reality, multi and hybrid cloud networking, 5G, storage and software.

The American Cyber ​​League Technology Lab is Stafford County’s largest investment in technology infrastructure and supports the explosive growth of tomorrow’s technology workforce. Cesar Nader, founder and secretary general of the Cyber ​​Bytes Foundation, brings new technology to state-of-the-art facilities with the best talent for young people, professionals, lifelong learners and others at every stage of development. Brings. Our goal is to become a technology hub for government, private sector and academia to meet cyber warriors that tomorrow’s technology can build today. I don’t want you to hear about technology. We want you to feel, touch, and see what you can do when explaining cyber and other new technologies in an easy-to-understand manner. It also makes learning, playing and building easy. ”

The American Cyber ​​League Lab provides an independent cyber domain ecosystem that fighters, government agencies, and educational institutions can leverage to train cyber operations, test new processes, customize solutions, and accelerate innovation in the technology industry. Work with our top experts to improve access to new technologies. ..

Scott Friedlander, Senior Vice President of Insight Public Sector, has created a safe place for the cyber defense community to work with and learn from today’s most renowned technology solution providers. They are coming to us with technology issues, and we work with them to define their modernization strategies and enhance new solutions that stay one step ahead of the rapidly evolving digital environment. Model and simulate.

Insight Public Sector supports Aruba, Cisco, Clarifiai, Commvault, Cradlepoint, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lencore, McAfee, Micro Focus, NetApp, Nvidia, Onclave Networks to support American Cyber ​​League Innovation & Technology Cyber ​​Labs. , Red Hat and View Sonic.

Today, the official Ribbon Cut Ceremony was attended by prominent guests from government, industry and academia. Lieutenant Richard P. Mills (ret.), President and Chief Executive Officer of the Marine Corps University Foundation and former commander of Marine Corps Cyberspace Command. Brig. General AJ Pasadian, commander of Marine Corps Systems Command. Colonel (ret.) Riley Repco, Secretary of the Air Force’s Strategic Advisor and Chief of Staff on the issue of innovation and modernization. Nicholas Anderson, Chief Information Security Officer of Lumen Technologies’ public sector and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of Energy Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response. Terry Halvorsen, General Manager of IBM Federal and former Chief Information Officer of the US Department of Defense.

Guests were invited to a state-of-the-art cyberlab tour with 13 different technology environments for innovation and research.

Tinesha Allen, Griffis Widewater District Supervisor at Stafford County, said: As one of Stafford’s target industries, cyber and technology will continue to grow with the innovation of the Cyberbyte Foundation and the grand opening of these new state-of-the-art laboratories.

For more information on American Cyber ​​League Innovation & Technology Cyber ​​Labs, please visit www.cyberbytesfoundation.org or contact Amanda Sawicz (540-426-8643 or [email protected]) directly.

For more information on the Insight Public Sector and Insight Quantico Cyber ​​Hub, please visit ips.insight.com or call 1.800.INSIGHT.

About the American Cyber ​​League

We believe in the power of innovation to make the world safer. We have formed a consortium of companies that understand that existing and new threats continue to grow. The gap between the number of positions needed to address these threats and the number of skilled workers available to fill these positions continues to widen. Together, we tackled these issues through research and innovation in new tools, methods and approaches, while reducing labor requirements. The American Cyber ​​League (ACL) provides solutions to accelerate the implementation of the Department of Defense, Homeland Security, other federal agencies, state and local governments, nonprofits, businesses, universities, and advanced cybertechnology. Universities that are working on customization.

About Insight Public Sector

As a global provider of Fortune 500 digital innovation, cloud + data center transformation, and connected workforce solutions and services, Insight Public Sector helps organizations of all sizes meet complex challenges. increase. With deep expertise and end-to-end capabilities, you can manage today’s priorities and prepare for tomorrow’s needs. For more information, please visit insight.com. NSIT

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005855/en/Cyber-Bytes-Foundation-Holds-Grand-Opening-of-American-Cyber-League-Innovation-Technology-Cyber-Labs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos