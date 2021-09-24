Possibility to get too rich





This article is part of the OnTech newsletter. This is a collection of past columns.

More than 800 people on Amazon are working on what sounds like a video conference gadget with wheels, but it’s unclear if customers want them.

Apple has spent nearly a decade, spending billions of dollars on starting, withdrawing, and redoing projects to develop cars that won’t hit the road.

Google and Facebook continue to spend billions of dollars on the purchase and construction of luxury complexes, even if no one is confident in their post-pandemic face-to-face office work needs.

We want successful companies to tinker with expensive projects, even if they don’t. Wandering and stumbling are how inventions occur. But that may not be the only thing that’s happening in tech giant laboratories and corporate suites in the Americas.

Some of the things we may be seeing right now are companies that are so rich that they sometimes wield money, why? !! In a way that keeps other companies and themselves away from breakthrough innovation.

Yes, I’m asking if I can really get too rich. (Yes, this is the problem I want.)

Explain why we should care if a handful of tech giants are wasting their time and money.

Not having enough money can strain a company or entrepreneur, but it can also foster concentration and ingenuity. There is an axiom about technology start-ups that often turn out to be the greatest successes founded in dire economic conditions. Young companies and their leaders learn to do more with less effort and focus only on their best ideas.

And if you have a lot of money, like a wealthy friend who has a gold toilet in each of the 25 bathrooms, companies are forced to pursue half-hearted ideas.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Amazon is testing the concept of a department store with digital clothing tags. Customers can scan on their mobile phones to try out items and may later add robots for some reason. Tech Dudad is probably not a way to improve the human shopping experience, but Amazon can experiment with overly complex concepts. It may work.

When Amazon spends money on problems, other companies often respond with their own tech measures. Shortly after Amazon purchased the Whole Foods supermarket chain, Kroger planned a futuristic store with digital shelves, quickly changing product prices and allowing people to shop faster. Wal-Mart and other stores have deployed robots that detect out-of-stock items and tested systems that automate the checkout process.

Certain technologies for the retail industry, especially the automation of parts that shoppers never see, can be a major step forward. But the trap that retailers and Amazon fall into is sticking to the flashy ones for the truly useful ones. Someone stopped asking: Is a noisy digital touchscreen or robot the best way to do this? Wal-Mart gave up on shelf-scanning robots last year because simpler alternatives were just as good.

Amazon has seemingly infinite money, so you can try all of this. But what else can Amazon, Kroger, and Wal-Mart do to improve shopping, rather than chasing the expensive dreams of The Jetsons?

Many small tech companies are also afraid that tech giants may be talented. Imagine a mid-sized software engineer building a bank at Google launching a self-driving car company, or a Facebook manager driving a second e-commerce company to become the next Amazon. please look.

Most of the time, owners of America’s tech giants trust Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft to follow the right path to wealth. (Shareholders may be worried that these companies are wasting money, which has led to management changes and other company behavior.)

We want Big Tech to continue investing in devising fresh products and services. But we all know that having a lot of money can make people and businesses chaotic and impulsive.

If you haven’t already put this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here.

This week’s tips

Speed ​​up your phone

What if the iPhone could feel like new, even if it didn’t drop $ 700 for the most incremental upgrades to date? Brian X. Chen, a New York Times consumer technology columnist, explains how to do this.

There is a widely shared conspiracy theory that phone makers deliberately slow down as their phones get older in order to seduce them to buy new devices. In reality, the opposite is true. Over the past few years, Apple’s iPhone software updates have accelerated older phones, and Google’s upcoming Android 12 release in the coming weeks has also been designed to improve performance.

Sure, the phone slows down over time, but for a variety of reasons. Like cars, smartphones need maintenance to stay in top shape. Here are some tips on what to do to boost your phone if you’re feeling sick:

Replace the battery. Some manufacturers, like Apple, slow down the phone when the battery is in Fritz and keep the device running longer. An easy solution is to replace the battery through the company or at your local telephone repair shop. Battery replacement costs $ 30 to $ 80, depending on the phone model and repair shop.

Pay attention to the storage. Many people aren’t aware that just because an iPhone or Samsung phone has 64GB or 128GB of storage doesn’t mean it needs to be filled. The more storage available, the faster the device will run. Therefore, delete apps, photos, and files that you no longer use at least once a year.

Let’s start anew. Over time, software updates, adjustments to system settings, etc. can slow down your phone and cause bugs. If the above basic maintenance steps do not resolve the issue, try backing up all your phone data and completely erasing all the data on your device. Then reinstall the operating system and restore the data from the backup. This can solve software problems that are difficult to diagnose.

Before going

Germany wanted to stop the worst online abuse, but it wasn’t enough. In 2017, a law was passed that requires companies such as Facebook and Twitter to quickly remove hate speech online. My colleague Adam Sataliano details how the law does not necessarily stop all harassment online postings, including those that threaten female politicians with violence. The Freedom of Expression group also says the law sets a dangerous precedent for government censorship on the Internet.

There is no magic fix to provide the internet to more Americans. Bloomberg News focuses on the rural areas of Arkansaw to explain why it is difficult to build a gold standard internet pipe in all parts of the United States. What is needed is probably a combination of technologies like the Arkansas project that reuses the US Navy’s transmission spectrum to zapping Internet signals from water towers, flagpoles, prisons, and other high places.

Change these settings now: The Washington Post has a guide to settings that are worth changing on Amazon, Facebook, Venmo, and other popular websites and apps, which gives you more protection. I understand the reason.

Hug to this

My colleague Erin McCann regularly tweets pictures of this charming dog hanging out at the front door of London.

