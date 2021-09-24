



Roguebook The Legacy CODEX Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy and adventure game.

Roguebook The Legacy CODEX PC Game 2021 Overview The ancients are talking about a book written long ago and containing all the legends of the world. After many wonderful adventures, which are narrated in Faeria – Chronicles of Gagana, this relic was lost in a well in Faeria. By connecting to this source of magic, the book developed its own evil free will and became the Book of Rogue! You are trapped in the Lore of Faeria book, and each page presents a new challenge. Lead your hero to victory in this deckbuilder roguelike game developed in partnership with Richard Garfield, creator of Magic: The Gathering™. Combine the best synergies of cards, effects, and abilities, and enjoy Roguebook.

legendary heroes

* 6 pairs of heroes – choose 2 heroes to start the game. Each hero has a deck of over 50 cards, character relics and a unique skill tree. * Synergy boost – the hero in the front protects the hero in the back. Switch the locations of your heroes and collect their power to unleash powerful combos. * STRATEGIC BATTLES – Anticipate and skillfully line up your actions to defeat more than 40 bosses and enemies.

Build your deck as you play

* Dynamic deck building – more than 200 cards to collect cleverly as the game progresses. You will never play with the same group twice. * Relics with unique powers – Upgrade your cards with 30 special gems. Collect 80 relics with extraordinary effects. * More cards, more power! – Each hero has a unique skill tree to unlock. Collect cards and choose the best skills!

Discover a world that changes with each new brush

* The book changes every time you open it – the map with its secrets and dangers is procedurally created for an entirely new challenge every time. * Draw the world – Roguebook pages consist of hexagonal squares. Use magical inks that reveal different patterns to fully explore each page. * Collection of encounters – merchants, travelers, archaeologists, quests, etc. Many chances to get cards and traces…or fall into a trap!

Each half imposes itself on ROGUEBOOK

* HOURS AND HOURS OF FUN – 20 hours on average to beat the game, and hundreds of hours to unlock everything. * Progress at your own pace – collect pages and use them to buy upgrades. Level up your heroes to unlock new cards. * 20 difficulty levels – defeat the ultimate boss to unlock the Epilogue level. Each level gives access to new relics, gems, and encounters, but also results in tougher enemies.

Technical Specifications of this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download / Recompilation Set: CODEX Game File Name: Roguebook_The_Legacy_CODEX.zip Game Download Size: 1.6 GB

Before you start Roguebook The Legacy CODEX Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows minimum:

* OS: Windows 7 * Processor: Intel Core i5-650 | AMD Phenom II X4 965 * Memory: 6 GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650, 1 GB | AMD Radeon HD 6950, 2 GB * DirectX: v11 * Network: Broadband Internet connection * Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 * Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 | AMD FX-6300 * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB | AMD Radeon HD 7970, 3 GB * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 4 GB Available space

Roguebook The Legacy CODEX Free Download

Click on below button to start Roguebook The Legacy CODEX. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

