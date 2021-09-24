



Nebuchadnezzar v1.2.0 PLAZA Free Download for PC game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and strategy game.

Nebuchadnezzar v1.2.0 PLAZA PC Game 2021 Overview Nebuchadnezzar is a classic isometric city building game that invites players to experience the mysterious history and culture of ancient Mesopotamia. In the campaign, players take control of impressive historical cities that are full of fascinating relics.

discord

Join the Nebuchadnezzar community on the official DIscord server. Share your cities, ideas and suggestions with other players and developers.

Play

Build your city while overseeing the manufacture of agricultural products and various goods for your residents. Solve problems, prevent population loss, trade with other cities, deal with foreign relations, take care of different population groups and types of employees in various industries and services, and much more. The gameplay in Nebuchadnezzar is geared towards all types of players: from beginners of the genre to experienced strategists.

Campaign

Nebuchadnezzar’s main campaign contains more than a dozen historical missions covering the colonization of ancient lands until the Persian conquest of Babylon in the sixth century BC. Each mission calls out a different time period in the history of ancient Mesopotamia, providing a comprehensive historical experience. Players must perform important missions for the time and place specified for each mission, including the construction of historical monuments.

antiquities

During the campaign, players will not only build complex ancient ruins, but also design them. Nebuchadnezzar features an in-game monument editor that gives players complete control over their buildings. From the structural design to the color scheme to the final details: it’s in the player’s hands. Are you going to recreate history or make history? It’s up to you.

Editing and translation

Nebuchadnezzar was created with modifications and translation in mind. Expand your experience with full support for mods from new buildings, new goods and production chains to new maps, quests and campaigns. It is almost completely adjustable. Translating modifications will not be a problem either. You can create mods in multiple languages ​​and/or add languages ​​to existing languages. This applies to the base game as well.

Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: V1.2.0 Interface language: English Audio language: English Download / Reload combination PLAZAG File name: Nebuchadnezzar_v1_2_0_PLAZA.zip Game download size: 693 MB MD5SUM: b9f459c1cfca8334ef8daz40buc1cfca2408334ef8df8dfca

Before you start Nebuchadnezzar v1.2.0 PLAZA Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7 + * Processor: Intel i3 + and similar * Memory: 2 GB RAM * Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 6750 / NVIDIA GeForce 320 / Intel HD 4000, 1024 MB VRAM required Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7 + * Processor: Intel i3 + and similar * Memory: 2 GB RAM * Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 6750 / NVIDIA GeForce 320 / Intel HD 4000, 1024 MB VRAM required Storage: 1 GB available space

Nebuchadnezzar v1.2.0 PLAZA Free Download

Click on below button to start Nebuchadnezzar v1.2.0 PLAZA. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

