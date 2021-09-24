How to know if the iPhone 13 is worth the upgrade and which one to buy





If you haven’t pre-ordered your iPhone 13 yet, you may not be completely sure if you need it at this time. It’s fair, especially because I’m completely happy with the iPhone that many people have, even a few years ago. If you currently have an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 is a better device, but it’s not always worth it.

If your device is out of date (for example, an iPhone 7 or 8), you’ll see a full enough improvement to make it worth the upgrade. This is especially true this year, when both Apple and carriers are doing a lot of promotions to get great discounts on new devices.

In that case, the biggest question is which iPhone you should get. Here’s what you need to know:

iPhone 13

For most people, iPhone 13 is the easiest option to choose. The camera system has been improved since last year, especially the optical image stabilization of the camera sensor. The 1X camera, which Apple calls a “wide” camera, has also been improved to take 47% of the light so you can take better shots even in the dark.

It also has better battery life and a brighter display than the iPhone 12. Both of these are improvements that you will notice when using your device daily. Apple has also doubled the storage of its entry-level model to 128GB, making it a reasonable option for most people. iPhone 13 starts at $ 799.

iPhone 13 mini

This is quite likely to be the last iPhone mini. I think this year’s model will stick and could be rebranded as the iPhone SE, but the mini iPhone has a fairly loyal user base, but the group has to convince Apple to keep it. Obviously it’s not big enough. Invest in size.

Of course, if you’re really really happy with the iPhone 12 mini and really wanted to upgrade next year, you might want to buy this year’s model and convince Apple that it has a full-power, small market. Maybe. iPhone. I’m not sure if that will work, but in any case, the iPhone 13 mini has the potential to last longer in the future. It starts at $ 699.

iPhone 13 Pro / Pro Max

Unlike last year, when the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s camera system was excellent, this year the two devices are the same, except for the screen size. This makes the decision much easier for many.

If you want the best camera system available on your smartphone, choose the Pro model. If you need the largest display available, get ProMax. Otherwise, get a professional.

In addition to camera improvements such as cinematic mode for video and macro shooting of still images, this year’s Pro model also features a 3x optical zoom, which is equivalent to a 77mm focal length. The large number of pixels in the sensor also allows it to absorb more light faster, resulting in better images even in dark places.

Pro models get ProMotion. It dynamically adjusts the display refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz based on what you are doing. In other words, scrolling is very smooth. Apple even says it calculates the speed of the finger moving over the display and chooses the appropriate refresh rate accordingly.

Another real advantage of ProMotion is that it has a much longer battery life. The Pro Max has almost 20% longer battery life than last year’s model. The same is true for brighter displays. The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $ 999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $ 1099.

Everything else

By the way, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are still available for purchase. For that matter, you can buy the iPhone 11 for $ 499 and the iPhone SE for $ 399. Basically, Apple is competing with Samsung, OnePlus, Google, etc., and instead of offering new low-priced options, it keeps the old model at a significantly discounted price.

It’s a great strategy that hasn’t really received much attention. Apple has $ 399, $ 499, $ 599, $ 699, $ 799, $ 999, and $ 1099 phones, all with at least the A13 Bionic processor. This is not slow with the smartphone processor standard. All but two of these options have 5G (iPhone 11 and iPhone SE are 4G LTE). If you’re trying to save hundreds of dollars, I’ll have no problem recommending any of those devices.

The opinions expressed by Inc.com columnists here are their own, not Inc.com’s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inc.com/jason-aten/how-to-know-if-iphone-13-is-worth-upgrade-which-1-you-should-buy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos