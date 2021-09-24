Why diversity is important for the future of technology





By Brianne McClure

Northampton, Mass.

Countless studies show how increasing attention to diversity and inclusion increases employee well-being and engagement while reducing turnover. But diversity offers not only a workplace culture, but also new (and profitable) innovation opportunities.

According to a recent BCG survey, companies with above average levels of diversity generate 45% of their total revenue from innovation (defined as products launched within the last three years). By comparison, companies with below-average diversity levels generated 26% of their total revenue from newly launched innovations. In other words, diverse teams are driving market-first technologies that enable companies to stay ahead of the competition.

Innovation happens when a team is made up of employees from diverse backgrounds, who value sharing ideas and feel encouraged. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at how diverse perspectives contribute to the biggest technology trends.

How diversity drives technology innovation

Innovations such as 5G, self-driving cars, and the Internet of Things (IoT) will have a major impact on the way we live, work, and communicate. However, overcoming the challenges of developing these technologies requires a new level of cooperation and collaboration between engineers.

For example, self-driving cars require expertise in areas such as camera, radar, lidar, machine learning, mechanical engineering, cybersecurity, and app development, not to mention driver psychology. Dr. Ken Nishimura, who directs Keysight’s research and development, says it takes a lot of expertise to understand how new technologies work. By definition, one person or discipline does not cover all the different aspects.

Below are just a few of the benefits companies can enjoy when prioritizing the diversity of their innovation strategies.

Better understand customer needs

According to Deloitte’s research, today’s consumer base is more diverse than ever, with diverse demands and preferences. Having diverse teams gives technology companies the perspective they need to understand the evolving needs of their customers.

Heterogeneous teams are important because all engineers have a prejudice about how users interact with technology. Ken explained that the way we display information and operate our machines depends on our culture and how we grow. Understanding the needs of our customers requires a diverse group of people with different mindsets, different trainings, and the ability to bring all the different disciplines to the table.

Ask questions that lead to a new approach

Early brainstorming is important when bringing a whole new technology to market. To work on a complex new testing system, Ken likes to convene not only experts at the top of his field, but also non-experts who can ask questions that others wouldn’t want to ask. A question as simple as why you did that or why is it always done this way? You can start a rewarding discussion.

Ken said it promotes discussions about how to use tools and technologies in subtly different ways to solve new problems, rather than rehashing the basic principles. That conversational cascade is where innovation takes place and is a really powerful advantage of having a diverse team.

Generate a larger pool of ideas

When developing a new technology, the more options you have, the better. It’s better to start with a broader idea than to go ahead with fewer choices, and later “shoot, I wish I had thought about this,” Ken explained.

Diversity offers the opportunity to explore new ideas that were previously unthinkable. Deepty Chauhan, general manager of the Keysights Software Design Center in Atlanta, recalls the analogy she heard that shows the importance of different perspectives. When you are in the house on the first floor, you can see one view. She said the scenery was different when going upstairs and 3rd floor. When transforming into innovation, these views are various options to consider.

When Ken and his team began working on self-driving car testing, he had many people weigh and tested three approaches before deciding on a final strategy. He said that our choice made me feel better because I was able to consider multiple ideas and weigh the strengths and weaknesses of each. The more ideas you consider, the more confident you are in the final decision.

Developing a robust solution that appeals to the Broader population

Incorporating different perspectives into the development process enhances technology solutions. Keysight’s senior software manager, Qi Gao, says that if you only have a team of white, Asian, or male groups, you lack a huge amount of talent. Incorporating other perspectives into your organization gives you access to far more brains and non-linear thoughts.

Automotive is a global industry with clear driving and traffic behavior from one region to another. As a result, Keysights’ goal is to develop test systems related to self-driving car developers around the world. Driving in Italy is different from India, which is different from Phoenix, so different test cases need to be developed, Ken said. Our products are more robust because they can be drawn from different backgrounds and experiences.

Promoting innovation through diversity

Our future depends on technology solutions built by diverse groups. As Qi explained, we were more than just a company, but a part of society, so we need to reflect society in order to bring that perspective to innovation. With that in mind, Keysight is committed to fostering a comprehensive environment in which global employees can equally contribute to fulfilling these breakthrough innovation promises.

