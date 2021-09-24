Weird Super Mario Movie Meme: Chris Pratt Mario is “Game Over”





Chris Pratt. As Mario. No, really.

Nintendo

Maybe playing a video game character isn’t the dream of every serious actor. But when Nintendo announced Thursday that it would partner with Illuminations, the studio behind Despicable Me, to create a new Super Mario movie, fans couldn’t get enough news.

And no wonder: take a look at this cast list. Chris Pratt as Mario, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach. Since the movie is animated, the actor provides only the voice of the character, but nevertheless.

There was a fan reaction.

How about this casting?

“So the two protagonists … did they just cast a free man?” Written one.

“Which timeline do we live in?” Asked the official account of Among Us games.

Which timeline do we live in

The server has been fixed among us! (@AmongUsGame) September 23, 2021

I cursed a Twitter user. “Mario’s cast is literally free enough to put a picture of the actor next to the characters in the series, and I think it’s real.” (It’s Jared Leto, and as far as we know, he I haven’t appeared in the movie.)

Chris Pratt as Mario

Chris Pratt’s casting as Mario has received a lot of attention and jokes. In one tweet, I remembered Pratt in a Jurassic World movie and compared it to Mario and his dinosaur buddy Yoshi.

Mario’s highly exaggerated Italian heritage was the center of some jokes. “It’s very aggressive and it’s okay for Chris Pratt to cast as Mario, as long as Nintendo has to apologize to the Italian community,” said Ontoperson.

As long as it’s very aggressive and Nintendo has to apologize to the Italian community, it’s okay for Chris Pratt to cast as Mario.

raandy (@randygdub) September 23, 2021

Chris Pratt is a human-shaped olive garden

andi zeisler (@andizeisler) September 23, 2021

Imagine a man leaking Chris Pratt in 4chan. This is Mario.Seth Rogen was Donkey Kong a few months before the announcement and got a lot of sexual intercourse from the comments

Break (@NeilNevins) September 23, 2021

Hollywood, frankly, doesn’t even know why people like the video games they adapt to, or even what they are.

I can’t wait to hear Chris Pratt as Mario. https://t.co/fwaRtYo7wS

Lizstar (@_Lizstar_) February 14, 2021

I always felt that Mario couldn’t be the main character because Mario had no drawbacks or hardships.Nintendo has tackled this writing dilemma by establishing a character flaw that Chris Pratt speaks out.

Rebecca Harding (@itsSupercar) September 23, 2021 Jack Black as Bowser

The casting of comedian actor Jack Black as Bowser also attracted a lot of attention.

“Knowing that Jack Black was Bowser was much more fulfilling than Smash revealed,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Learning that Jack Black is Bowser was much more fulfilling than Smash revealed.

jacob alpharad (@Alpharad) September 23, 2021 Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Of course, I couldn’t forget the casting of Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

“The only casting announcement for a Super Mario Bros. movie that makes absolutely sense to me is Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong,” wrote one.

“Sausage Party Frank has the same voice actor as Donkey Kong in the Super Mario movie,” said a very specific Twitter account of the same voice actor.

A few CNET staff were also thinking about raising eyebrows. The movie will arrive at the theater on December 21, 2022.

