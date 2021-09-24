Race to the bottom: Google’s temporary employers are fighting a two-tier labor system | Google





Ben Gwin works at Google Shopping in Pittsburgh, PA. Although he is technically a temporary worker for the tech giant, Gwin and his 65 colleagues are now represented by the United Steelworkers.

The workers’ group approved the first union contract in July after spending two years at a negotiating table with contractor HCL America Inc. Contract wins have been historic, especially in industries that actively opposed union movements between dispatched and contracted workers.

Workers may be offered temporary employment in the technology industry at significantly lower wages compared to direct employees doing the same or similar work, and ultimately a direct permanent position. In the sense of being sexual, it is often characterized as a shadowy second-tier workforce that is drawn into its position. With the company.

By trying to integrate these positions, many of these workers want to improve their situation.

Gwin said it was a race to the bottom. It was one of the issues that ruined the union. They argued that if you negotiated for a better payment, someone else would come in and take this contract and pay less.

Gwin and his colleagues all said they work in different positions for Google Shopping, alongside workers directly employed by Google in their Pittsburgh office. Gwin describes the union’s unfair labor practices submitted to contractors and the union campaigns drawn out, including retaliation by contractors who outsourced some of their work to Poland. But Gwin believes it’s worth it. He co-authored a report published by the National Employment Law Project in August. How the world’s largest tech companies have leveraged the workforce of temporary workers, vendors and contractors through lack of job stability, low wages and poor working conditions.

This kind of system basically has a workforce of two people, divides the workforce from each other, makes it difficult to realize solidarity of workers, and is possible from the temporary contract workforce of the second layer while avoiding it. Created by a technology company to bring out as much workforce as possible. Complaining of employer responsibilities and ignorance of the deteriorating working conditions faced by contract workers was said by Laura Paddin, co-author of the report and senior attorney at NELP.

For years, Google hasn’t deliberately and illegally paid thousands of temporary workers in Europe and Asia. Hundreds of Google workers have signed a petition initiated by the Alphabet Workers Union in response to reports that the company has illegally paid low wages to temporary workers. The petition requires Google to provide repayments to all temporary employees, pave the way for these workers to become full-time employees, and terminate the two-tier temporary employer system.

The United States does not have the same wage equality legislation for contract employees as in Europe and Asia, but grants and expands more rights to workers classified as independent contractors, subcontractors, temporary agents or employees with franchises. And expanding legislation has been introduced into Congress The right to labor organization for more workers through the Protection of the Right to Organize Act (Professional Law).

Kevin Kiprovski worked as a contract employee in New York City from 2018 to 2019, selling Google products to schools.

According to Kiprofsky, the people sitting next to me were doing jobs that were three to four times as salary as I was. The only reason I stayed there was because several Google employees came to me and said, “Oh, I can’t wait to make you full time.”

He works to boost Google sales, build and sell the Google brand, as contractors carry badges of various colors and are often awkward to colleagues who are hired directly by Google. He said that he was often mistaken for a Google employee by customers. Google product.

Kiprofsky also quoted an accidental deer hit when he had to use his car for work in Vermont. Neither Google nor his contractor covered approximately $ 1,000 in repairing his car.

I bust my ass for them, Kiprofsky said. You have no protection. People treat you like garbage every day, no one cares about you, and you just said you are constantly worthless.

More than half of Google’s employees worldwide are temporary, vendor, or contractors, and that percentage has grown steadily since the company was founded. On Contracting, a dispatching website, estimates that tech companies can save up to $ 100,000 a year by using contractors instead of hiring workers directly. According to a 2016 survey conducted by Silicon Valley Rising, the average annual salary of workers directly employed in the technology industry was $ 113,000, while blue-collar contract workers were $ 19,900 and white-collar contract workers. It was $ 53,200.

Google has long advertised its employees’ working conditions as one of the best in the world. For years, they have been consistently ranked as the most rewarding employers by Fortune, citing benefits such as free meals, free haircuts, gym membership discounts, and generous paid vacation policies. I did.

But in recent years, as Google and other tech companies have fallen into these rankings, the reality of these workplaces is now increasingly exposed by former and contracted employees.

We have this illusion, and this is part of their business, these tech companies are so big and rich due to the progress of the products they make, it’s a lot of their revenue from it Coming, but their profitability is still so old and rough NELP report co-author and Temp Worker Justice director Dave Dessario splits the workforce and pays people as much as possible. Describes an approach to reducing. Temperature is really a misnomer. Temp is an acronym, not a temporary time. A third party employee with a minimum salary. It’s about outsourcing work to someone who can make much less money.

Google spokespersons referred to blog posts and websites from the company about their expanded workforce.

Spyro Karetsos, Google’s Chief Compliance Officer, responded to reports of unpaid temporary workers by saying: And we often review compliance practices in this area. In short, I was going to understand what went wrong here and why it happened and get it right.

