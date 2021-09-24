



Accelerate root cause analysis and simplify troubleshooting of modern cloud applications

Enhanced visualization and workflow tools that enable users to quickly identify, diagnose, and resolve application issues

Faster data capture with new Google Cloud Dataflow integration

Mountain View, CA, September 23, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-The company behind Elasticsearch and Elastic Stack, Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), is the entire Elastic Observability solution. Announced new features and enhancements. With the 7.15 release, users can simplify and accelerate root cause analysis to accelerate application troubleshooting for modern cloud applications.

Enhanced features include general availability of Elastic Application Performance Monitoring (APM) correlations. Designed to help DevOps and site reliability teams overcome the vast amounts of data and complex dependencies associated with keeping modern cloud applications running, Elastic APM Correlation leverages machine learning. Simplifies and accelerates root cause analysis.

Visualization and workflow improvements within Elastic Observability provide unified visibility and analysis across the application ecosystem with two new troubleshooting views that allow users to quickly identify, diagnose, and diagnose application problems. It can be solved.

With the new Google Cloud Dataflow integration, you can smoothly capture log data directly from the Google Cloud console. This agentless approach increases customer efficiency by reducing administrative overhead and streamlining monitoring of native Google Cloud services.

For more information, read the Elastic blog on what’s new in Elastic Observability 7.15.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can get started quickly and smoothly with Elastic products and solutions. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on a single technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. Elastic enables real-time, large-scale use of data, from document retrieval to infrastructure monitoring to threat retrieval. Thousands of organizations around the world use Elastic to power mission-critical systems, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a decentralized company with Elasticians around the world and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ESTC symbol. For more information, please visit elastic.co.

The release and timing of the features described in this document is at Elastics’ sole discretion. Features that are not currently available may not be available on time or at all.

Elastic and related marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic NV and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/elastic-announces-general-availability-apm-224900142.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

