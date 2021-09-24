Research to develop smart textiles for remote patient monitoring-Med-Tech Innovation





The world’s population has recently reached 7.8 billion, of which nearly 15% suffer from disorders primarily due to aging and chronic illness.

The shortage of trained infrastructure and rehabilitation professionals is a global problem exacerbated by an ongoing pandemic, resulting in a significant reduction in access to health care.

Future technologies such as telemedicine and remote rehabilitation will seek to address these issues by providing remote and affordable access to healthcare using communication devices such as smartphones and tablets.

This shift requires a new way to collect cheap and accurate data on physiological parameters such as heart rate, blood pressure, temperature, and hormone levels, as well as body movements in the real world.

Existing motion detection technologies have many drawbacks, including limited range, limited mobility (due to bulky, rigid components), high cost, and the need to replace / recharge the battery.

Dr. Ishara Dharmasena of the Faculty of Mechanical, Electrical and Manufacturing Engineering (MEME) at Loughborough University has been appointed as a Fellow Fellow by the Royal Academy of Engineering and has funded $ 500,000 to develop new technologies to overcome these challenges. bottom.

Over the next five years, we will focus on creating ultra-smart textiles that include sensors that can be used for remote health monitoring.

Dr. Dharmasena aims to create electronically active clothing from fiber yarns that draw energy from body movements and generate electricity using a very small generator called the triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG).

These ultra-smart textiles not only absorb movements from the body, but also power electronic components and also function as self-powered functional sensors that can accurately detect the movements of the target body part. increase.

This futuristic textile system wirelessly communicates data to mobile devices, enabling highly efficient, durable, lightweight, wearable and low-cost rehabilitation monitoring products.

Dr. Dharmasena wants to have two fully functional smart textile demonstrator at the end of the project. One is a snug-fitting T-shirt / base layer and the other is a bandage that you can wear like a regular support bandage.

His research receives input and support from scholars from the entire MEME school, as well as various industry partners.

Regarding the importance of this project, Dr. Dharmasena said: I am honored to have a prestigious researcher from the Royal Academy of Engineering, one of my aspirations, since I started my PhD research.

This fellowship will enable you to address some of the key issues associated with wearable health monitoring by creating innovative solutions through nanogenerator technology.

These ultra-smart textiles developed here absorb energy from the wearer’s natural movements to monitor body movements and send sensor signals remotely while powering their own operations. can do.

In an era of very poor access to health care, the results of fellowships benefit many people around the world. In doing so, this work supports efforts to address global challenges and sustainable development goals in the areas of health and well-being and clean energy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/medtech-materials-and-assembly-news/study-to-develop-smart-textiles-for-remote-patient-monitorin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos