Bandai Namco Group’s co-creation program “Gundam x Future Technology” tackles social issues. Extension of application period for “Gundam Open Innovation”





Tokyo, September 24, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Special content from the director behind “Moving Gundam” in Yokohama is available on the official website.New application period: July 15th to October 15th, 2021

(Logo: https: //kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106357/202109170267/_prw_PI3fl_2oD6kv0W.png)

The BANDAI NAMCO Group has launched the Gundam Universal Century Development Action (GUDA), a sustainability project that utilizes Gundam, and has brought together fans from around the world and many external partners to carry out various initiatives for children of the future. We are planning and implementing. As part of this, we established “Gundam Open Innovation” to collect new ideas and technologies that can respond to various social issues such as population and global environmental issues. It was decided to extend the application period by another month to further promote the initiative.

(Image: https: //kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106357/202109170267/_prw_PI1fl_BQtyIoUN.jpg)

Official site: https: //www.bandainamco.co.jp/guda/goi/en/

What is “Gundam Open Innovation”?

“GUNDAM OPEN INNOVATION” is a program that creates dreams and hopes for the future by reconsidering the similarities between the real world and the fictitious Gundam era “Universal Century” and confronting social issues by fusing “Gundam” and “future technology”. is. It exists in both worlds.

The vast world of Gundam is full of undeveloped technologies and possibilities that have yet to be realized. Under the concept of bringing together creativity, knowledge and passion to realize these fictitious technologies and possibilities, we will collect innovative ideas and technologies under the theme and discipline of sustainability to collect population and global environment. Exploration of the future society such as problems and the universe as a viable frontier.

The story continues

In July of this year, it was announced that the application deadline for the first term was August 15 (Sun) and the application deadline for the second term was September 15 (Wednesday), and there were an overwhelming number of applications. Request for extension of deadline. Based on the concept of receiving as many ideas as possible, the deadline for Phase 3 has been decided on October 15th (Friday), and we hope to see more ideas in the future.

BANDAI NAMCO would like to take this opportunity to consider applying to everyone around the world. This initiative is open to everyone in the world as BANDAI NAMCO is looking for brighter places in the future.

“GUNDAM OPEN INNOVATION” interview video by Gundam Chief Officer (CGO) Koji Fujiwara and director of “Moving Gundam” in Yokohama

An interview video by Mr. Koji Fujiwara, Senior Managing Director of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment and the organizer of CGO “Gundam OPEN INNOVATION”, and Mr. Akinori, the director of “Moving Gundam” built in Yokohama last year, has been released. Ishii, Wataru Yoshizaki (Director and Chief Executive Officer of Asratec Co., Ltd.), Masaki Kawahara (Nomura Content Integration Center Co., Ltd./NOTORA Creative Director).

In an interview, Mr. Yoshizaki stated that if he participated in the “GUNDAM OPEN INNOVATION” initiative, he would like to develop a machine that reproduces the robot movements depicted in the Gundam series, such as Zaku’s dexterous and delicate finger movements. increase.

Mr. Fujiwara does not simply reproduce the Gundam brand scene, but focuses on problems that may cause goodness while seeking solutions to social problems with the main purpose of “Gundam open innovation”. I want to guess. Take advantage of the appeal of the Gundam brand and spread the Gundam initiative around the world.

The interview also covers the future of Gundam and how Bandai Namco pushed the Gundam brand in the form of products and services. Mr. Fujiwara says that he wants to grow Gundam from IP (intellectual property) to SP (social property), which is a symbol of society, through communication with Gundam fans.

“Gundam Open Innovation” Official Website: https: //www.bandainamco.co.jp/guda/goi/en/

“Gundam Open Innovation” looks forward to many co-creation plans to realize the vision of creating a sustainable future society together with Gundam.

