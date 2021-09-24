Amazon’s September Echo Event: What to Expect from Ring and Alexa





Amazon’s Fall 2021 Echo event will take place on Tuesday, September 28th, at 9am PST. Amazon doesn’t generally livestream invite-only presentations, but the invitation issued on September 20 promises participants “news about the latest Amazon devices, features, and services.” bottom.

I’m expecting news in all Amazon device and service categories, but what exactly is it? The best indicators may have been from the tech giants at previous events.

Amazon device

Over the past few years, Amazon has unleashed literally dozens of new devices, big and small, at the event. From Echo Auto to spinning Echo Show 10 and its odd Echo Wall Clock. Of course, the new Echo Dots and Echo speakers are often the highlights. With such a wide range of products, no one knows if we’ll see any new additions.

You can link two echo dots (including clocked dots) in the Alexa app to create a stereo pair.

Chris Monroe / CNET Echo Update

When it comes to updating existing devices, it’s a bit more predictable. Last year’s event brought about a redesign of the Echo and Echo Dot. We have one or two new speakers almost every year, but it’s no surprise that this year is the same. However, these spherical speakers are less than a year old at the time of this writing (released October 22nd last year), so whether Amazon already plans a second-generation release. I would like to know.

The last release of Echo Studio was 2019.

Amazon

Echo Studio is at the top of the list of devices that are scheduled to be updated. It’s been two years since the last Echo Studio, and there aren’t any major updates except for the special edition Billie Eilish collaboration. In the year of Amazon products, it’s a lot.

Echo Studio fits very little into the aesthetics of the new Echo speakers. You’ll never get Google Assistant support for the better-sounding Sonos One, but solving the annoying Fire TV requirement for Dolby Atmos movie sounds will be an attractive upgrade for users who prefer another streaming device. ..

In addition, Amazon often announces a small number of Day 1 products, which are devices for measuring market interest. They range from microwaves and watches to wearable rings and eyeglasses and do not always survive long. It’s hard to guess what Amazon will try next, but our guess is an Alexa-enabled trash can (one way to understand what’s in your house is what’s out of your house. Is to track).

Alexa

Alexa may also see some updates. Last year, EchoShow gained support for Netflix and group calling. Focusing on features that support remote work, such as conference calls and productivity management, will be a timely brand.

Amazon unveils new Alexa features almost every week, and at Alexa Live, the annual developer conference, a number of Alexa, including an Amazon custom assistant program that allows third parties to create their own assistants using Alexa blueprints. Announcing an update. Verizon has already jumped at the opportunity and announced a Verizon smart display and an option called “Hey, Verizon”. It’s hard to call Alexa’s new features announced at the annual event, but for years I’ve been able to see first-party features like the voice of a celebrity.

Currently playing: Watch this: Ring 4 is capable, but nothing beats Arlo

6:52

The problem is still important

One reminder: The problem is still on the horizon of smart homes. Formerly known as Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP), Matter is a single IP-based open source standard that works over Wi-Fi and supports all major control platforms. It is supposed to act as a universal language that smart home devices from manufacturers such as Google, Apple and Amazon can use to interconnect and understand.

Read more: Give way to Matter, the skeleton key for smart homes

At Alexa Live, Amazon announced plans to integrate Matter into almost all Echo devices (except first-generation speakers) via wireless updates. Amazon had planned a software development kit to be released later this year, but has since been pushed in 2022. Listen to news about Matter’s progress at the event on Tuesday.

The ring is Amazon’s big brand to look out for this fall for three reasons. First, Amazon is likely to launch the Always Home Cam, the flying drone camera that everyone talked about last year, in the fourth quarter.

Second, Ring now takes more than three years to partner with Amazon (a high-tech giant acquired a video doorbell company in 2018). This means that substantial integration with Alexa and other Amazon devices and services can finally plummet.

Finally, Ring has been working on all sorts of privacy debates over the past year, especially with respect to police relations. You need to deal with them. Let’s analyze what each of these three things means for this week’s ring.

Always Home Cam is Ring’s security drone, but it hasn’t been released yet.

Amazon Always Home Come

It’s doubtful that Ring was waiting for such a big event to announce that it’s postponing the release of Always Home Cam-it was usually put into a Friday press release a few weeks before the event, Forgotten weekend. Ring hasn’t publicly discussed the Always Home Cam update, but expects some announcements about the launch of the drone cam.

Partnership with Amazon

Amazon’s footprint has grown rapidly in people’s homes in recent years. Not to mention other types of products such as Echo Auto and Amazon Key, such as Wi-Fi with Eero, security with Ring and Blink, smart home devices with Alexa, and on-the-go network sharing with Sidewalk. There is no. .. Almost all of these devices and services are somehow connected to Amazon Shopping, from making paper towels available for purchase by voice command to recording live streams of delivery.

Expect this network of integrations to thicken this year, especially before 2022, when matter falls. The more useful Amazon can control and organize home security, smart home devices, etc. under one umbrella, the more useful data can be obtained and the more consistent the life experience at home with Amazon. I can do it.

Ring Doorbell 4 is the latest model.

Chris Monroe / CNET Privacy

Every year, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Devices and Services, David Limp, seems to be seriously discussing privacy and how Amazon is doing everything it can to protect you.

This year, following 2020 and 2021, which are particularly noisy for the ring, the procedure for video sharing with police became more transparent earlier this year, so it shouldn’t make a difference. If the ring hadn’t broken its partnership with the police so far, it probably won’t be broken in the future. But that doesn’t mean that the company won’t introduce some security and privacy features (such as extended video encryption options and restrictions on Neighbors apps).

It’s unclear exactly what this looks like, but we’ll listen to privacy information.

