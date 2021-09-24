AirPods’ most desired tracking feature is in iOS 15, but you have to wait.This is the reason





AirPods Pro are small and easy to lose. With iOS 15, you can easily track them.

Sarah Tew / CNET This story is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple.

Apple’s AirPods wireless earphones are convenient, but very small and easy to lose. The nasty cords of wired earphones had one advantage: they acted as a kind of physical tether. But now, Apple plans to extend the range of electronic tethers for yourAirPods ProandAirPods MaxwithiOS 15 for iPhone. You can download it now.

Prior to iOS 15, Apple’s Find My app could be used to find lost earphones, but only worked if they were within the AirPods’ Bluetooth range (about 30 feet or 10 meters). .. And they had to be outside the charging case. But with iOS 15, that’s changing.

You can now install iOS 15 (check if your iPhone is compatible with iOS 15), but according to Apple’s website, this enhanced Find My support for AirPods will arrive until later this fall. not. Once that happens, you can find your lost AirPods wherever you are, even if they’re out of Bluetooth range. This is what we know and what we need to know about how the feature works.

Now Playing: Watch This: Best iOS 15 Features: How Focus Mode Improves iPhone

7:20

Find My network is a key such as lost AirPods

Apple’s Find My network allows you to find lost or stolen Apple devices like the iPhone, recently released AirTags, and third-party devices like electric bikes.

Learn more about how Find My Network works, but here’s a short version. All Apple devices scan and identify the Bluetooth signal of FindMy compatible devices.

If it is found, FindMy Network will send you an alert for the location of the item. All steps of the process are encrypted and only you can see the location of the item.

Use the Find My app to mark your AirPods as lost.

Screenshots from Apple / Sarah Tew / CNET How to turn on lost mode for AirPods Pro or AirPods Max

The new features aren’t available in iOS 15 yet, so we haven’t tested them yet. But using Apple’s WWDC demonstration and familiarity with the Find My app, I have a pretty good idea of ​​how it works.

If you find you’ve lost your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max (sorry, standard AirPods owners, they seem to be left behind for now), open the Find My app on your iPhone.[デバイス]Tap the tab, then select AirPods. The map shows where you last had your AirPods, including time.

You can use the card at the bottom of the screen to mark your AirPods as lost. You may need to swipe up on the card at the bottom of the screen to see all the available options.

If Lost Mode is enabled, the FindMy network will start searching for AirPods. If they are found, your iPhone will display an alert with your location.

Triggers AirPods Pro or AirPods Max to play sound and make it easier to find.

Screenshots by Apple / Sarah Tew / CNET I know where the AirPods are, but what are they now?

When you arrive at the location of your lost AirPods, you have two options. You can use the Find My app to trigger your AirPods and start playing loud sounds during playback. Apple said it doesn’t matter if the AirPods are in the case. You can choose to play the sound on your left, right, or both earphones.

Another option is to use the same proximity view that Apple’s AirTag tracker uses. If you have an iPhone 11 or later, the Proximity View shows the direction and distance, up to the exact inches needed to eject the earphones.

Your iPhone will help you remember your AirPods when you leave them behind.

Screenshots by Apple / Sarah Tew / CNET isolation alerts make it harder to lose your AirPods in the first place

Apple also announced Separation Alerts, another new Find My feature for AirPods. As the name implies, the Find My app alerts you when you misplace your AirPods so you don’t have to go to the scavenger hunt.

The integration between AirPods and Find My is just one of many new features available in iOS 15. Others include the ability to use your Android device to initiate FaceTime calls with someone and add your driver’s license to your Apple Wallet.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/airpods-most-wanted-tracking-feature-is-coming-in-ios-15-but-you-have-to-wait-heres-why/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos