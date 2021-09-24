Get a new iPhone 13 or iPad today?Do these eight things as soon as possible





You can buy iPhone 13.

This story is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple.

If you pre-order your new iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, or your new iPad or iPad Mini, it may go your way today. This month, Apple announced four new iPhone models (iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max) and the iPad Mini and iPad 9th Generation. However, there are some first things you need to do before you start using these devices.

Don’t try to understand things by peeling off the plastic cover on your new iPhone or iPad. Instead, set aside 1-2 hours for setting up and navigating the new device. Believe us, it will be a well spent time.

Here’s how we recommend setting up a new iPhone or iPad:

Start using your new iPhone or iPad

First of all: backup, gestures, Face ID settings.

If you have a new iPhone or iPad: Please back up your old device to iCloud before setting up your new device

Setting up a new iPhone or iPad is a fairly straightforward process, but if you’re using a backup of an older model, it’s a good idea to do housekeeping before making the final backup. To save space and speed up the process, start by triaging old photos and old apps that haven’t been used for months.

Currently playing: Watch this: How to backup iPhone

1:07

Once you’ve cleaned up your old device, use the tools built into iOS. This is the easiest way to transfer everything.

If you switch to an iPad, you can restore your new tablet from your iPhone backup and take over your settings, information and apps.

Throw away Android?There is an app for that

Apple has several Android apps, one of which is called Move To iOS. You can use it to transfer most of the information on your Android device to your new iPhone, including Android apps that have a free version on Apple’s App Store. If you want to jump to iOS 15, check out the complete overview of how to use Move To iOS.

Moving a new iPhone or iPad

If it’s been a while since you last updated your phone, the first thing you need to learn about using your new iPhone is how to move it without the home button that Apple removed on iPhone X ($ 390 on Amazon).

The iPad app switcher is pretty cool.

GIF by Jason Cipriani / CNET

On the iPad, the entire lineup, with or without the home button, relies heavily on gestures for multitasking and interface operations. For example, you can have multiple apps open on the same screen, or multiple windows of the same app at the same time, but you need to know how to do that. Here’s a guide with animated images that explain everything.

Last year, Apple added trackpad support to its iPad lineup. The iPad lineup naturally has its own list of gestures. Of course, there is a guide for that, but here too, we have a complete set of animated images.

Once you get used to Face ID, you’ll even forget it’s there.

GIF by Sarah McDermott / CNET Important: Use passcode and Face ID or Touch ID

Touch ID, which Apple calls the fingerprint reader on the home button, hasn’t been included on the iPhone since the 2020 iPhone SE, but it’s still included on both of Apple’s latest iPad models. If your device has a home button, be sure to set it for fast unlocking, convenient mobile payments, and security.

All iPad Pro models 2018 and later, and iPhone X and later iPhone models have a face recognition feature called Face ID that you can use to unlock your smartphone, open Apple Pay to make mobile payments, and the App Store. Complete your purchase at. Using Face ID is convenient and secure, so you don’t have to skip this step. Learn a little more about Face ID and how to set it up.

The setup process will prompt you to set up a passcode, which is not recommended. Our phones and tablets have our most personal information and wouldn’t you want someone to go through it?

iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 have many new features.

Patrick Holland / CNET Need more iCloud storage?

Maybe. A common complaint among iPhone owners is that they don’t have enough iCloud storage. Apple offers 5GB for free to everyone, but for the vast majority of people that’s not enough. Instead of waiting for an alert alert that you’re out of storage, sign up for a 50GB plan for $ 0.99 per month.

Replanning can help prevent headaches from future backup failures. You can change your iCloud data plan by opening the Settings app on your iPhone and tapping your name at the top of the app. next,[iCloud]>[ストレージの管理]>[ストレージプランの変更]Select to make changes.

Learn the basics of devices

Don’t stop yet. Here are some important setup tips you need to learn and some important features to turn on right away.

Get to know new devices

New Apple devices come with iOS 15 or iPad OS 15 pre-installed. So you have to dive in and learn all the new features right away. Be sure to read about all the new features.

However, not all features are clear. That’s fine. Hidden features are often the best kind and we have dug up a lot of gems.

If you’re suffering from issues such as displaying notifications or Face ID not working as expected, we’ll give you wise advice on troubleshooting common issues.

Taking screenshots and sharing them is a quick and easy way to help troubleshoot problems or show off your high scores in your favorite games. On newer devices, you can take a screenshot by pressing the side button and the volume up button at the same time. If you have a device with a home button, press the power and home buttons at the same time.

However, sometimes just taking a screenshot is not enough. You can use the built-in tools to record the screen of your iOS device. Method is as follows.

Don’t forget to set up iCloud backup.

Sarah Tew / CNET Back up your iPhone or iPad

After setting up your phone and learning more about it, take another 5 minutes to make sure it’s backed up regularly with your iCloud account. In 2021, there is no reason to lose information when you get a new phone.

If you have a Mac and have MacOS Big Sur installed, you already know that iTunes can’t be found anywhere. You can still back up your iOS device. This is now done via the Finder.

Set up FindMy for a few minutes now and you’ll be grateful for it in the future.

Make sure Csar Salza / CNET Find My is set

Finally, and of course, importantly, double-check that Apple’s FindMy service is set up and working. When set to Find, you can not only remotely lock or wipe your lost device, but also locate and track it. If you lose your iPhone or iPad, thank you for taking the extra time now.

look? It wasn’t that bad, right? Whether you have a new Mac, a new PC, or even an Echo device, you can learn a lot in the process and save time in the future, unless you take the time to rush each step.

