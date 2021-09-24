Amazon is reportedly working on an Alexa-powered soundbar and a wall-mounted Echo.





What’s Next for the Amazons Family of Alexa-powered Devices? A new report from Bloomberg News provides a clear overview of the products the company is reportedly working on.

The e-commerce giant wasn’t afraid to throw the product at the wall to see what sticks, and the plan certainly seems to follow this ideology. In fact, it also includes a new large-screen Echo device that can be wall-mounted. Very suitable.

According to Bloomberg, Amazon has the following in the hopper:

Wall-mounted Echo: Following the launch of the Echo Showline with a display, Amazon is super-largening its screen with an approximately 15-inch display. Designed to be wall-mounted or stand-mounted, the device not only provides all the usual echo functionality, but also acts as a control panel for smart home devices. It’s also said to be kitchen-friendly for watching recipes and Netflix while cooking. Alexa-powered soundbar: Amazon is reportedly working on a camera-integrated Alexa-powered soundbar designed to facilitate video calls at home, similar to Facebook Portal devices. .. Second generation echo auto. There’s not much detail here, but Bloomberg says the updated Echo Auto has a new design that could charge the user’s device with guidance technology. We weren’t a fan of the original Echo Auto, which is a better Bluetooth adapter and speakerphone than a real navigation tool. Echo Robot Issues: Bloomberg first reported that Amazon is working on a mobile echo device with a display that is supposed to follow users throughout the house. However, the future of the product seems to be at stake. According to Bloomberg, robots are raising concerns from staff about their feasibility. A similar issue was pointed out in a report from Insider earlier this year. According to one source, people are very skeptical that it will turn into another Fire Phone. Karaoke with Alexa: This is also included, but unfortunately it doesn’t seem to be random. The company is considering building an Alexa-powered karaoke microphone codenamed Jackson and plans to release this device this year. However, the team working on the product has disbanded, Bloomberg said. It’s embarrassing.

With such rumors, one or all of these products may still be unable to open the door, but Bloomberg’s rumors are certainly a summary, especially due to Amazon’s eclectic approach to new products. Seems to be plausible.

The company sells not only mainstream Echo and Echo Dot devices, but also a variety of strange Echo Show units (with screens), Echo Studio (better sound), Echo Spot (alarm clock), Ring Always Home, and more. Don’t forget to cam a security drone that flies around your home (although it hasn’t been released yet since it was announced last year). Soundbars and large screen sounds are quite lukewarm when compared.

