iPhone 13: How to shoot video in cinematic mode





With the launch of the iPhone 13 series, Apple has introduced several new camera features that take advantage of the A15 Bionic processor and advanced machine learning. One of these is called cinematic mode. This article describes what cinematic mode is and how to use it.

What is cinematic mode?

Cinematic mode uses Dolby Vision HDR and a technique called “rack focus” to seamlessly shift focus from one subject to another when shooting video. This is achieved by focusing on the subject in the scene and blurring the background to achieve depth of field. Then, when you move the camera to the center of the new subject or a new subject enters the scene, cinematic mode automatically switches the focus to this new subject and blurs the background.

For example, if a second person enters the scene while shooting someone’s video, the iPhone will intelligently adjust the surrounding blur to lock the focus on the second person. When a person’s face is away from the camera, it automatically returns to the first subject, effectively producing sophisticated professional filmmaking effects on the fly.

Cinematic mode is impressive, but not perfect, but Apple has made the effects fully adjustable thanks to the post-shoot edit mode, which allows you to change the focus after capturing the video. Continue reading to learn how to use cinematic mode on ‌iPhone13‌mini, ‌iPhone13‌, iPhone 13 Pro, and ‌iPhone13Pro‌Max.

How to use cinematic mode when shooting video Launch the camera app on your iPhone and swipe the camera mode menu to highlight “cinematic”. Align the viewfinders to focus the first subject and the lens. Tap the shutter button to start recording the video. If you allow another person or object away from the camera lens to enter the shot, the iPhone will automatically refocus when locked to a new subject. When the video capture is complete, tap the shutter button again.

That’s all. After shooting the video, you can also go back and manually select the subject you want to focus on. Method is as follows.

How to adjust cinematic mode focus After shooting, launch the Photos app on your iPhone and select the video you shot in cinematic mode.In the upper right corner of the screen[編集]Tap. Slide your finger along the clip reel at the bottom of the screen to find the part of the clip you want to edit. Tap another area of ​​the shot to switch the focus to a new subject. Notice that the icon in the upper left corner of the screen is highlighted to indicate that manual tracking is turned on. The yellow dotted line below the clip reel shows the time in the clip where the currently selected subject is being tracked. Tap the circled dot to display the trash can icon, and tap it to remove the tracking for this subject. If you are happy with the change[完了]Tap.

If you have purchased or are considering purchasing an iPhone 13, check out the photo style features that the iPhone 13 series offers to your camera app.

