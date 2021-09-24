Crystal Dynamics is now rented to Microsoft for Perfect Dark





Perfect dark

Initiative

Yesterday, in a bit strange but seemingly good video game news, the initiative announced that Crystal Dynamics will pitch to help work on the next perfect dark game for the Xbox.

Crystal Dynamics is a talented studio that is believed to have brought Tomb Raider to the present day and recently worked on Marvel’s Avengers, but partnerships are certainly rare.

The Initiative is a first-party Microsoft studio specially created to build huge AAA games like Perfect Dark. Crystal Dynamics is a third-party developer owned by Square Enix. It’s like Sony Santa Monica announcing that it’s hiring Eidos Montreal to work on the God of War Ragnarok. Very rare to see.

Still, there are some connection points here. Microsoft previously worked with Crystal Dynamics to make Rise of the Tomb Raider a time-limited exclusive and part of the game’s invoice. But perhaps most importantly, the person responsible for the initiative was Darrell Gallagher, who was responsible for Crystal Dynamics.

Obviously, feeling happy with the recent acquisition of Microsoft, would this certainly raise the question of whether they would buy Crystal Dynamics from Square Enix? There is nothing on the card to indicate that. This may be a contract that Crystal Dynamics is temporarily renting out to support the game. Still, Perfect Dark is still a few years away, so this seems like a pretty long-term project.

the Avengers

CD

Square Enix was openly disappointed with last year’s Marvel’s Avengers sales and said the same with past Tomb Raider games. This is too high for Square Enix to slow down the performance of these games, as the Avengers are actually one of the best-selling games of the year and the new content is green in 2022. (Nothing is said about how this news will affect the Avengers in the future). But it’s not entirely unthinkable that Square Enix could sell Crystal Dynamics to Microsoft if the price is right.

For now, that’s exactly this Perfect Dark deal. As they say, it’s still in the early stages of development, and it’s literally just a vague movie about the kind of game where it’s impossible to know in what direction they’re going. If they go to the Tomb Raider route, it could be a semi-open world type adventure game, but I think it will be an FPS. Perfect dark router shooter? That is, you know that Id is down for that.

So that’s strange news, but it makes some sense given that Crystal Dynamics connects to both The Initiative and Microsoft. This relationship is certainly noteworthy.

