PSVR 2 Details: News, Rumors, Release Dates, Prices, Specifications





PSVR 2 is coming soon, what do you know about the next generation PS5 VR headset?

Since the introduction of PlayStation 5 in 2019, gamers have been wondering what that means for the future of virtual reality games. PlayStation VR is currently the only VR headset available from three major console manufacturers. Given that it was released in 2016, I’ve been anxious for hardware updates that are now obsolete.

As you can see from the PSVR review, the original console-based virtual reality system still has a lot to offer to immersive gamers. In addition, there are many outstanding titles from the cute 3D platformer Astrobot: Rescue Mission to the bending. Take on your favorite Tetris effect from ancient times. Despite some of the best VR-only experiences currently released, the original PSVR hardware and graphics specifications are no longer state-of-the-art. It can’t be compared to the best VR headsets on the market right now.

Fortunately for console-based VR fans, Sony unveiled a next-generation headset in February of this year with clearly sparse details. Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Experience, confirmed that Sony’s next-generation virtual reality console compatible with PlayStation 5 is under development. If you find it difficult to distinguish between facts and fantasy, don’t lose your mind. We delve into all the official announcements, sifting through rumors and recent patents, to bring you everything you know about PlayStation’s next move into VR space.

What is PSVR 2 / PlayStation 5 VR?

Players were delighted with the announcement of a virtual reality headset compatible with the current generation of PlayStation consoles, but were also shocked by how few details were associated with the announcement. Mr. Nishino, who chose to call it the “next-generation VR system” instead of even the official name derived from the next PlayStation headset, gave almost vague details without any concrete facts or numbers. Aside from the obvious fact that the new headset is designed for use with the PlayStation 5, Nishino promised better performance and interactivity, better resolution, field of view, tracking, and input, but in fact. The meaning of is not explained in detail.

However, he acknowledged three new official information for the improved system. First, the new Sony VR will feature a completely redesigned controller that incorporates the unique features of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. This was a welcome announcement as the current PS VR still uses the PlayStation Move controller that came out during the life of the PlayStation 3. The second announcement is that the new system will connect to the PlayStation 5 via a single wire. This is a highly valued product by conscious cable consumers who need five to set up their original headset.

(Image credit: Sony)

The last solid knowledge is that Sony’s next-generation VR will not be available in 2021. This is because Sony is still concentrating its production on the popular PlayStation 5 console, which many consumers are anxious to get. Sony confirmed that there was no new information in the September showcase, but rumors surrounding the system suggest that we’ll hear more in early 2022.

How much does the PSVR 2 cost?

It will probably take some time before Sony announces the official price of the next-generation headset. Still, with what we know so far, it is possible to make a reasonable estimate. The original PlayStation VR was released for $ 399/349. This was the price of the version without PlayStation Camera required to use PSVR. The PSVR was sold separately for $ 60/50.

Most hardware loses at launch, and later sales of additional hardware, software, and subscriptions make up for the cost and make a profit. PlayStation 5 is no exception. While the disc version is finally profitable and running, next-generation VR systems can be at a loss when first launched. Even with higher screen resolutions, tactile feedback, and more processing, Sony will probably hesitate to set a price that is significantly higher than the original price.

(Image credit: Sony)

The price of PlayStation 5 is $ 100/100 pounds higher than when PlayStation 4 was launched, which shows that this is a price increase that consumers can afford with confidence. Also, according to TechRadar, the new VR comes bundled with a set of controllers. This seems plausible, as Sony has been marketing around them. Despite the original VR system that does not include a controller, Sony hesitates to exceed the release price of the PlayStation 5 VR set. Therefore, the retail price of the PlayStation 5 VR can be expected to be around $ 499/449.

When is the release date of PSVR 2?

It seems that Sony is still working on new hardware, as the only official release date has been confirmed to be “not 2021”. There is nothing clear, but there are quite a few rumors and estimates based on other available evidence that appear to have some weight. The most credible claim to date seems to come from Bloomberg, who wrote a detailed article about the current state of screen makers and the direction of the industry.

In the report, Japan Display, one of the leading LCD screen makers, states that it has relationships with almost every VR developer on the market. As the VR market shifts to LCD screens, Sony is reported to continue to use the original versions of PlayStation Vita, especially the high-quality, expensive OLED products used in PlayStation VR headsets.

(Image credit: Electronic Arts Inc.)

What does the screen have to do with the release date? Bloomberg claims that “people with knowledge of the problem” have confirmed that Sony is working with Samsung to develop OLED screens with a release date in late 2022 in mind. This claim is likely because new hardware, especially the long-awaited parts, are often released during the holidays to boost sales. This release period will also give Sony time to further manufacture and sell the PlayStation 5 unit, which is essential for use in next-generation VR headsets.

What’s new in the PSVR 2 headset?

Sony has confirmed that the field of view is expanding and claims that the site has added a length of 10-20 °. This brings the new PlayStation VR screen to the current industry standard of at least 110 °. The new resolution is also reported to be close to 4k, offering 2000×2040 resolution for each eye. As officially announced, the new headset has enhanced tracking capabilities. This is probably a reference to eye tracking, which is becoming more and more common in VR space. This helps with VR motion sickness issues as the player does not have to rotate his entire head to see.

Sony has applied for a “motion sickness reduction” patent that includes DualSense tactile feedback on the headset to reduce player disorientation. It also shows a comfortable improvement for those who wear glasses. This patent, which outlines the method of eye tracking, specifically considers this section of gamers. Both of these features haven’t been identified, but they probably do because they help address issues common to many players.

(Image credit: Sony)

The patent also indicates that there may be a screen on the outside of the headset to show the user’s facial expression to the viewing audience. This will have a social impact on streaming and games. In February, Sony patented the ability to use everyday objects such as bananas as controllers. This can show how Sony blends VR and AR technology. This is in line with Sony’s impetus for more social games. Patents do not guarantee inventions, but you can see this aspect in future headsets.

What is the new PSVR2 controller?

One aspect of the new PlayStation VR that we are confident about is the new controller. Sony has focused a lot of release information on this new design. The unique orb shape allows for a much more natural grip than older Move controllers that aid in immersion. The shape also feels like moving the trigger under the controller and holding it more naturally. The layout is the most interesting because the four action buttons are split into two handsets and you are likely to need to use the controllers in pairs.

As expected, the new controller includes many features that are also integrated into the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. With adaptive triggers with various resistances and tactile feedback with targeted rumbling, these new controllers could be the most immersive VR game to date.

(Image credit: Sony)

It also integrates better tracking capabilities than its predecessor. Next-generation headsets have the ability to track these controllers, with the controllers themselves tracking finger position. This will allow for all new control methods for PlayStation VR and should be able to interpret movements much more accurately than current systems, which rely solely on camera tracking and tend to be asynchronous.

Does the original PlayStation VR work on PlayStation 5?

This is an interesting question and has a rather complicated answer. The simple answer is yes. However, current generation cameras are not compatible with the original VR headset, so you will need to order an adapter from Sony to link your PlayStation 4 camera to your PlayStation 5. It gets even more complicated when you start looking at software compatibility. Due to the increased processing speed of PlayStation 5, the original PlayStation VR game will run smoothly when played on the current generation console.

Many VR games are available on the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 versions, and updated versions of PlayStation 5 will not work on the original PlayStation VR. In such cases, like popular games such as No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil VII, you need to run the PlayStation 4 version on the console to play in VR.

There are also some PlayStation 5 VR games under development as the new system development kit was released in early 2021. At a developer conference in August, Sony called on developers to create games for new hardware. Once released, these titles will be incompatible with older VR systems. Sony is also reportedly encouraging developers to integrate VR compatibility into their large main console release. Big titles like Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo seem to have been developed with VR in mind.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/psvr-2-details-release-date-price-specs

