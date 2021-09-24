DJI Mavic 3 Drone Leak Details Improved Camera and 46 Minutes Flight Time – TechCrunch





According to a leak from Drone DJ and Jasper Ellens that The Verge saw, DJI’s next Mavic 3 Pro drone could be significantly upgraded from its predecessor. Flight times can be much longer with two cameras, including a telephoto model, and a camera with a larger Four Thirds sensor, rather than just one. To be precise, the Mavic 3 will be highly desirable for cinematographers and aerial photographers when it arrives later this year.

With the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom, if you can choose between a larger sensor or a zoom equivalent to 24-48 mm, the new model will offer both in one drone. Two separate cameras, including a 20-megapixel 24mm f / 2.8-f / 11 primary camera with a Forcers sensor and a 160mm-equivalent 12-megapixel 1/2-inch sensor secondary camera. Is attached. telescope lens.

Four Thirds sensors are a great boon to aerial photographers and generally allow for a more detailed and cinematic look. Currently, shooting in that format requires a large, relatively expensive drone, often with another camera such as DJI’s Zenmuse line or Panasonic’s BGH1. At the same time, a second telephoto camera will make it more versatile.

It also provides direct USB-C charging, so you don’t have to remove the battery. All of this adds a bit of weight, from 907g for the Mavic 2 Pro to 920g for the Mavic 3 Pro. Despite bumps from additional cameras and other new features, the Mavic 3 will be able to fly for the 31-46 minutes available on the Mavic 2.

The Mavic 3 comes in two flavors, the Pro and Cine models, the latter offering a built-in SSD and a “1Gbps Lightspeed Data Cable” option to speed up transfers. It also offers a new version of DJI’s display-equipped smart controller that enables video transmission from 10km to over 15km on the Mavic 2 Pro.

According to both sources, the Mavic 3 Pro costs $ 1,600, which is the same price as the current Mavic 2 Pro. The price of the cine model is not very clear, but the relative trading of such a tech camera drone can cost an additional $ 1,000. Both will arrive on November 15th.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in Engadget.

