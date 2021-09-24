The Best iPhone of 2021: Is It Right For You?





If you say Apple currently sells seven different iPhone models, do you believe us? That truth, yes, it includes the brand new iPhone 13 Mini, 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. The previous generation iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and even the affordable iPhone SE have been added to the line for $ 399.

With such a large gap between the iPhone SE and iPhone 13 Pro Max, it can be difficult to determine which model is best for you. That’s why it was here. Below, we’ll discuss each of the models Apple currently offers, what Apple can and cannot do, and who is best suited for it. Ready? Let’s dive into.

Apple has released four iPhones for the second year in a row. In addition to the confusion, they are all very similar in terms of performance. Now let’s analyze which one is right for you.

Best New iPhone: iPhone 13 (starting at $ 799, amazon.com or apple.com)

Apple

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 checks for a core box sized to do many things. The performance of the iPhone 13 Mini is the same, but the extra screen space of the iPhone 13s makes the iPhone 13 Mini easier to use and much less cramped on the keyboard.

The 6.1-inch screen size is large enough for browsing web pages, scrolling the timeline, and more importantly, using the keyboard. Unlike the cramped 13 Mini, the 13 has a spacious keyboard that’s easy to learn and feels like the previous iPhone. iPhone 13 features an OLED display that provides vibrant colors and dark black for text.

However, what you can’t find on the iPhone 13 is the high refresh rate. If it comes from the same low but standard refresh rate device, it’s not a trading breaker. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have higher refresh rates (120Hz compared to 13s 60Hz), which makes the content stream a bit more seamless, but the difference is too subtle to the average and expensive to upgrade. We cannot guarantee a reasonable price.

The iPhone 13 is one of the best dual camera systems ever tested, consisting of a 12-megapixel wide lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The actual changes are due to proper lighting, but the images are more detailed, pop-colored and crisp than most other smartphones. We found that images taken in dimly lit environments show less blurring or blurring, thanks to a large sensor that captures more light. Also, during our testing, we found that the iPhone 13 doesn’t have to tinker with settings that make it easy to point and shoot to get the best shot possible. Portrait mode, night mode, and various video recording options are available.

The iPhone 13 starts with 128GB of internal storage (the same starting price that the 12 and 12 Minis carry at 64GB). This should be sufficient for most users. These phones also support 4G LTE and 5G (Sub-6 and mmWave) from various carriers in the United States.

If you want a smaller phone with the same features, you can opt for the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, which starts at $ 699.

The best iPhone for photography: iPhone 13 Pro (starting at $ 999, amazon.com or apple.com)

Apple

iPhone 13 Pro

If you need the best camera for capturing photos and videos in any setting, you should choose iPhone 13 Pro. It has a triple camera system with wide 12 megapixels, ultra wide 12 megapixels, and telephoto 12 megapixels.

All of these feature new sensors and lenses that can capture even more light, dramatically improving low-light shots commonly known for stuffing particles, noise, and blur. But these upgraded cameras remove all the noise and pack a tremendous amount of light and detail. It’s a noticeable upgrade compared to the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, but it’s even more upgraded on older devices.

With a telephoto lens here, you can zoom in optically without physically moving or sacrificing data. This is a significant improvement over digital zoom, which quickly adds blur and loss of detail to your shots. The iPhone 13 Pro has made a tremendous leap forward in image and video capture. Of course, you can also shoot in portrait mode and night mode. Record video in up to 4K and capture slow motion or time lapse content. Use the new cinematic mode. This is similar to the video portrait mode that worked very well in the test.

The iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch OLED display that is even better than the iPhone 13. It still gives a crisp, vibrant screen, but it’s so bright that it can be used in all lighting conditions, even in direct sunlight. The 13 Pro also features a high refresh rate display that makes your content look more realistic and provides buttery smooth content streaming.

Also, like the iPhone 13, the 13 Pro is powered by the latest Apple mobile chip, the A15 Bionic. It’s extremely fast and can perform almost any conceivable task you can do on your iPhone (or mobile phone). It has a long battery life and can easily last for a day. In our battery test, the 13 Pro lasted 14 hours. This is longer than the 12 hours and 10 minutes on the 12 Pro.

If you don’t need the latest products: iPhone 12 (starting at $ 599; amazon.com or apple.com)

Apple

iPhone 12

Technically, the iPhone 12 isn’t that old, less than a year old. However, with the launch of the iPhone 13, Apple has reduced the cost of the iPhone 12 to a starting price of $ 699.

As a review, the iPhone 12 announced a flat-edged design, which Apple continues to use with the new iPad Mini and iPhone 13 lines.

And let’s make it clear that the A14 Bionic processor, which powers the iPhone 12, is about as fast as the iPhone 13’s processor. This is actually a nominal upgrade, which improves efficiency and makes the application launch slightly faster. iPhone 12 is fast enough for everyday tasks and games. However, processor-intensive tasks such as batch export and video editing will see a boost on the new iPhone 13. Water also hedges that the iPhone 13 will tick a little longer than the iPhone 12 as the device gets older.

One of the potential drawbacks of choosing the iPhone 12 model is that the base storage capacity starts at 64GB, while the iPhone 13 lineup starts at 128GB. 64GB is pretty slim, and if you have a large photo library, downloaded songs, or a large number of apps, storage alerts are likely to arrive immediately, so iPhone 13 is better for those who tend to stock up on digital files. Is suitable. On their phone.

iPhone 12 offers a great camera experience. New cinematic video or macro modes like the iPhone 13 aren’t available, but you can take advantage of two rear-facing 12-megapixel cameras, one wide and the other ultra-wide. Both provide crisp detail and accurate colors, but if you’re keen on photography, you’ll find that 13 does a better job of illuminating the shot. Shots taken with the iPhone 13 have a clear depth between the foreground and the background, much like a classic shot of someone in front of the sunset. Still, you have a very capable shooter on your iPhone 12.

Both phones are running iOS 15, the latest operating system for the iPhone, and should continue to be supported for the next few years. That’s good news because it’s still expensive and you don’t want to invest in unsupported phones within a few years.

If you’re looking for less spending: iPhone 11 (starting at $ 499; amazon.com or apple.com)

Apple

iPhone 11

If you need the latest iPhone 11 with a screen with almost no bezel and Face ID that can be easily unlocked, the iPhone 11 is a 64GB model for $ 499 (128GB for $ 549) and has all the solid performance and latest features. An affordable option combined. ).

The main difference between the iPhone 11 and the new model is the choice of a 6.1-inch LCD screen instead of OLED. It’s not as bright or crisp as the new model, but it still provides a crisp viewing experience and ultimately extends battery life.

There are two rear cameras on the back of the iPhone 11. One is for our favorite feature, ultra-wide shots, and the other is a standard camera. Both are 12 megapixels. The images provide so much detail that they deserve Instagram, but they don’t provide the level of detail that iPhone 13 can provide. Low-light shots are less glossy than those taken with one of the new models.

Overall, the iPhone 11 needs a modern design with Face ID, making it a valuable option for anyone shopping on a particular budget.

If you want to minimize your spending: iPhone SE (starting at $ 399; amazon.com or apple.com)

Apple

iPhone SE

The Apples iPhone SE is fooling. It looks like an old iPhone and has the iconic home button on the iPhone that unlocks the phone after reading a fingerprint. But it is not a modern relic. Most attractive, it starts at $ 399 with 64GB of storage. Alternatively, you can double your storage to $ 449 with 128GB.

The iPhone SE doesn’t have the large displays that most smartphones currently tend to have. Instead, it has a 4.7-inch screen that is easily accessible even when used with one hand. The content isn’t immersive and most apps don’t show that much on the screen, but it doesn’t necessarily prevent you from trading, but swiping your finger to see more details can lead to workouts. ..

The only camera on the back of the iPhone SE is 12 megapixels, but Apple incorporates all the features and shooting modes you’d expect from an iPhone. And it includes a portrait mode that works surprisingly well. The main difference is that the blur creation is not accurate and can be cut a little more than the new model. You can also record 4K video on your iPhone SE or use a 7-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. There is also a portrait mode function. Overall, the photos lack the crisp detail and vibrancy that the new iPhone offers.

Other tips on the iPhone SE that are worth knowing include wireless charging, and thanks to its IP67 rating, its housing should be able to withstand accidental dunks in the pool. The Apples Face ID isn’t on the iPhone SE, but it can hinder transactions for some people. However, Touch ID is faster than ever and works when you turn on the mask.

The iPhone SE will be updated in early 2020 and will undoubtedly provide a high quality iPhone experience for tweens, teenagers, or anyone who just doesn’t want to spend a lot on their smartphones.

If you’re upgrading to a new iPhone, it’s a good idea to get cash or trade-in prices for your current model. Especially new iPhones can require a lot of fabric, so it’s an easy way to fill the gap. Fortunately, there are some services that make trading over the phone relatively easy.

Usually, you start by choosing a model, paying attention to its condition, answering a few other questions, and then checking your device estimates. If you choose to send the device, lock in that value and the service will provide a shipping label to send the device back. After receiving the device, they check it and update the value if necessary. You confirm and they give you money. Water is recommended to use services like Decluttr. With this service, you can now earn an additional 10% trade-in price with code CNN2021. The limit is $ 50, but it’s a great bonus. Its Worth More or Gazelle is two other services that we personally use.

