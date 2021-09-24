The Apples iPhone Lightning port is unsatisfied with its convenience.They are about control





This week, the European Commission announced a new policy that rocks the iPhone world and requires all smartphones to adopt a USB-C port for physical charging in order to reduce e-waste.

Of course, Apple doesn’t offer a USB-C iPhone, and in the past it has legally confused the European Commission with hundreds of millions of active devices and accessories used by European customers and even more Apple. Has been argued to have a direct negative impact. Customers around the world generate unprecedented amounts of e-waste, causing great inconvenience to users.

Apple clearly prefers Lightning over USB-C

According to Apple, switching to USB-C is actually more wasteful than continuing to use Lightning. This is because Apple has already provided USB-C ports for iPads and MacBooks, and despite successful switching, customers still need new cables and adapters. A popular product with no major problems or customer rebellion.

But what Apple’s argument is particularly lacking is that cutting out the Lightning port on the iPhone doesn’t just add more e-waste (if you buy Apple’s logic) or inconvenience your customers. It’s a fact. It also means that Apple will lose the revenue it earns from all Lightning cables and accessories that work on the iPhone. You can control what kind of hardware exists (or doesn’t exist), whether it’s made by Apple or not. iPhone and which companies can make them.

The Apples MFi Program means that if you want to connect anything to your iPhone, such as a charger, adapter, or accessories, you’ll need to go through Apple. And Apple will also cut all of those devices.

Want to connect an external display? Requires an Apple-approved adapter. Do you want to import photos and videos from SD card or flash drive? Apple-approved adapter. Want to take advantage of Apple Musics’ new high resolution lossless audio with DAC? Again, you’ll need an MFi device or an Apple-approved USB dongle.

Of course, the same isn’t true for Apple’s USB-C-based devices. Apple’s USB-C-based devices have a robust ecosystem that can be broadly defined as almost any product that uses USB-C. With a USB-C iPad, you can connect a flash drive, keyboard, display, and any number of useful additional features to improve these devices. Apple pointed out that fact when it announced the new iPad Mini in its latest keynote. And, of course, the USB-C iPad can be charged with a standard USB-C cable that can output enough wattage.

The European Commission’s rules can theoretically do the same for the iPhone by forcing the existence of the USB-C iPhone, which Apple has categorically refused to manufacture. However, the new changes may mean that Apple could instead move to a fully portless iPhone (or accelerate its plans). Instead of offering a USB-C port, the company can circumvent the port altogether in order to shift customers to use their own charging method.

That kind of solution is a practically deliberate loophole in EU policy, until you think about how a portless iPhone doesn’t make sense unless Apple wants to defend accessory pricing and ecosystem control. It’s clear that there is.

Switching to USB-C is the standard used by virtually all other major technology products, including many owned by Apple, such as the recent MacBook and IPad lineups. The iPhone is probably the most popular device in the world with its own charger, and switching to USB-C simplifies the charging setup of millions of iPhone owners around the world. And USB-C enables similar waterproofing, data transfer, and charging speeds compared to Lightning (proven by the number of Android phones or Apple iPads). After all, there is a reason why the European Commission is about to start a new change. ..

If the EU allows Apple to continue using Lightning, it makes some sense to maintain that standard, even if it’s frustrating for someone (like me) who prefers a more unified charging standard. Lightning is an established ecosystem, with millions of customers already using cables and fast data transfer and charging speeds. Like USB-C, it provides waterproofing and provides Apple with both licensing fees and ecosystem control.

But a portless iPhone that relies on MagSafe (or another wireless standard) is a mysterious suggestion. Millions of customers need to switch to new chargers, which produces a large amount of e-waste. As a result of all its cost and effort, charging and data transfer systems are slower and less power efficient in all respects compared to wired cables, but are larger and bulkier than Lightning or USB-C wires. Just compare the sizes. Connect one of the Apples MagSafe cables, or the smallest Qi wireless charger, to a regular wired plug.

Apple managed to survive the switch to USB-C

Apple is a $ 2.4 trillion company. If you switch to USB-C completely, you don’t have to pay for the Lightning cable. After all, there are still many unique Apple chargers and technologies that can be licensed, such as MagSafe, AirPlay, Find My, or the new magnetic laptop charger that is rumored to be developed later this year.

But profits aside, switching to USB-C means giving up another control over what iPhone owners can do with their devices outside of Apple’s hand-picked walled yard. .. And that’s something Apple doesn’t want to forgive, as we’ve seen many times.

