Why everyone is hype about the forgotten land of Kirby and Switch

Kirby fans will finally have a feast. Nintendo yesterday announced Kirby and Forgottonland, 3D adventure platformers set in the post-apocalyptic world. I’m optimistic I’m cautiously optimistic, but still optimistic.I’m not pumped for a Kirby game [does math] Ohno

As is often the case with these things, the game leaked shortly before the official announcement and appeared on the Nintendo Japan site as Kirby Discovery. Many observers already knew it was coming when the Kirby game featuring the skyscrapers bombed at Nintendo Direct yesterday came out. They probably didn’t predict the name. (It’s a tragedy forever that this game isn’t called The Last of Puffs.)

Read more: Kirbys Next Game becomes 3D for the first time and makes me sick

The exact nature of gameplay may also be surprising. Fully 3D, apparently open-world platformers are adventuring in creativity and fast-paced combat.

To be honest, I’m not Kirby’s biggest fan. The only game in the series Ive loved burned the entire weekend, and loved the 2004 GameCube racing game, the real masterpiece Kirby Air Ride. But the rest was flat for me. And the flood of annual releases, which is appealing to some fans, is a kind of many. So, seriously, it’s a release rhythm that leads to games like Kirby Fighters 2, the street fair version of Super Smash Bros.

But Kirby and the forgotten land look promising. Some of the combat tricks, such as Kirby freezing one enemy and kicking it to another, appear to be much more creative than swinging a sword and swinging it again. And its enormous battle with primates that have grown to an apparently tremendous size due to radiation exposure looks like Deaths Door: Kirby Edition. Please sign up.

Update, 12:15 pm ET: Nintendo tweeted that it might be able to harness the power of journalism. The hype meter is overloaded.

The expedition made me angry too. From this first look, the open-world Mario, launched earlier this year, even got the feel of Bowsers Furythe, a very fun bite-sized take, except for the larger ones. I would like to see how Nintendo applies Kirby Touch to the structure of the open world. (Fingers crossed for a Warp Star race. Perhaps before the 10 minute segment, move the multi-biome landscape to collect statistical upgrades and possibly ship to different types of Warp Star. Let me jump.)

And yes, the apocalyptic setting is done to death, but applying Kirby’s infectious foam to one is a kind of shot in the arm that this genre needs. Large-scale cataclysm event? Death on the scale of the entire civilization? In Carbeads, an uncontrollable area of ​​clouds and rainbows? I’m burning with the desire to know how it happened.

Moreover, Nintendo’s flagship pedigree during the Switch era was nothing, if not a star. (See Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Metroid Dread. Technically not yet out, but cmon.) It’s not surprising that Kirby and the forgotten land can continue a lot. That is. And if it’s a perfect bust, well, hey, there’s always Kirby Air Ride.

Wait, can’t I still play Air Ride on Switch? They are playing N64 games instead! ?? Ffffff.

