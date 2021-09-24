Motorola moto G9 Power Review: Reliable smartphone with excellent battery life





Buy Now 179, Bt.com

Rating: 8/10

Dimensions: 172.14 x 76.79 x 9.66mm Display: 6.8 inch display, 720×1640 Weight: 221g Battery: 6000mAh, battery life up to 60 hours Chipset: Qualcomm snapdragon 662 Mobile processor camera: 64MP rear triple camera, 16MP front camera design

There is no surprise in the shape of the G9. In fact, due to its large screen and even larger battery, it will come out at 221g, which is quite thick for a 2021 smartphone. It may certainly be slimmer and lighter, and when you’re used to slimmer phones, it feels a bit annoying to your hands. You may not need a deep pocket to buy the G9, but you do need it to carry it without sticking out of the top of your jeans like an Alcatraz escaper. This all means that the G9 feels more robust and can take several drops of cardiac arrest.

The back of the phone provides a pleasing texture effect. This is much better than the grease magnet case of previous phones in the power range. The G9 is a simple cell phone, but it’s the one that owns it, and it’s more luxurious because it has enough luster in its subtle color scheme. The fingerprint sensor is nicely indented on the back, and the nostalgic Motorola logo is displayed here.

Phones at this price usually result in a few additions that you wouldn’t necessarily think of. One such notable addition is the option to choose a home search engine. This is a refreshing move in Google’s era, especially since G9 is running on Android. Fingerprint security is also available, but it’s not always offered at this price, and it won’t take long to get used to the relatively new moto gesture navigation. I had a hard time with apps like YouTube that don’t show a back button, but it’s very intuitive and in some cases really useful.

performance

The words to take home the G9 are solid. Clean and simple software and ease of use will do a good job for you in most situations. But the winning aspect of the phone is something inside. The power of the name comes from the 6000mAh battery mentioned above. This is one of the largest batteries in mobile phones above this price. It’s ridiculous to live a 60-hour life from your smartphone, but you get it. Weekends that don’t require charging are like a dream, and it’s happened here.

General performance is what you would expect in this price range. While the 60Hz LCD screen is lively enough for video and gaming, the 720 x 1640 resolution is worth the cost and can keep enthusiastic gamers away from the purchase. Full HD is now feasible elsewhere under 200, greatly improving the intelligibility shown here. Nonetheless, the snapdragon 662 chipset is decent at this price and handles most mobile games.

The rear camera works well with good lighting, and the macro settings produce decent close-up shots, but with limited functionality and slow response to moving shots, the setup is a bit slower. The front camera is almost the same, creating the perfect selfie for this level of smartphone.

A similar story of sound quality that works when watching video or listening to audio, but with a slightly smaller element and a speaker at the bottom of the phone, it’s very monaural in the landscape. However, all this is mitigated by the amazing size and life of the battery. For those who need a simple phone that lasts for days at a time, this is the top of the tree.

Verdict: Motorola Moto G9 Power

This phone will last a long time. Battery life of up to 60 hours is very impressive, especially in the context of both low price and decent specs. The G9 Power doesn’t have the thrill of a foldable phone like the razr, but its moto approach remains one of the impressive and reliable performances.

The G9 power supply has a slight flaw. The camera is left a bit, the display isn’t as good as the other cameras in the same bracket, and the sound is struggling to make it quieter. However, as an affordable smartphone to perform everyday tasks, you can spend the weekend without the need for plugs or portable chargers, so the moto G9’s power supply is almost invincible.

