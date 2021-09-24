Windows 11 hits the release preview insider channel as the official release approaches





An “official” Windows 11 update with a magnified / publicly visible UI is now available in the Windows Insider release preview channel.

Andrew Cunningham

Yesterday, Microsoft released a near-final build of Windows 11 to Windows Insider on the Release Preview channel. This is (as the name implies) the last stop for major new Windows versions before they are released to the public. The official release date for Windows 11 is October 5, but Microsoft plans to roll it out over the next few months to prevent widespread issues.

The release preview channel build number is 22000.194, the same version released to the beta channel on September 16th.

Windows 11 beta and development channel builds are simply downloaded and installed just like regular Windows Update, but the release preview channel version is generally available when Microsoft offers a Windows 11 upgrade. You will see the same upgrade message as. PC. This includes system notifications that users can click to learn more about what’s new in Windows 11 and a special Windows Update update message that gives them the opportunity to abandon their Windows 11 upgrade and continue using Windows 10 (above). See).

advertisement

Windows 10 can run on almost any PC that can run Windows 7 or Windows 8, but Windows 11 has stringent new processor and security hardware requirements that severely limit compatibility. The most important is the CPU requirement, which usually mandates an 8th generation Intel Core processor (introduced in late 2017) or later or a 2nd generation AMD Ryzen processor (introduced in mid-2018) or later. There are only a handful of exceptions to older processors, including Microsoft’s own Surface Studio desktop. The Microsoft documentation site has a complete list of Intel and AMD processors.

If it can be run on a PC, Windows 11 includes an updated user interface rescued from Microsoft’s failed “Windows 10 X” project. The redesign has redesigned the taskbar, Start menu, system tray, settings app, Windows Explorer, as well as the OS-wide right-click menu and built-in apps. It also adds some gaming features and improvements to the Windows subsystem for Linux, some of which are backported to Windows 10.

List image by Microsoft

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/09/windows-11-hits-the-release-preview-insider-channel-as-official-release-nears/

