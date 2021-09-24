Behind the high-tech Evian is the words “Separate PET from fossil fuels” and “Keep plastic away from nature.”





One of the challenges facing beverage companies in migrating their packaging to fully recycled materials is the lack of exactly that food grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET). The availability of recycled food grade plastics that meet clear criteria compared to the plastics used in other consumables is catching up with demand, as the flow of plastic waste is largely isolated. No.

Evian, a water business, has partnered with Loop Industries to take advantage of its innovative technology to tackle this problem.

Loop has developed a process that allows worthless or low-value PET plastics (those that are otherwise discarded) to be endlessly recycled into new virgin-like PET plastics. The collaboration between Loop and Evian lasts for four years. During this time, Loop Industries worked to complete the technology for commercial production on a global scale.

The result is an Evian loop bottle, the first commercial production of consumer beverage bottles using loop technology, founder and CEO Daniel Solimita revealed. Solimita described this development as an important milestone in the commercialization of our technology.

We are particularly proud that this milestone has been achieved in partnership with the iconic global beverage brand Evian. With the completion of a small-scale production facility in Terrebonne, Quebec, we are now using local waste plastics that are not otherwise recycled to produce commercial quantities of PET resin for global brands. ” He said.

Scale-up is expected to grow further with the launch of loop manufacturing facilities in North America, Asia and Europe, including a recently announced strategic partnership with South Korean chemical group SK Geo Centric.

Evian believes that loop innovation could be a breakthrough for plastic pollution, as this process supports an ongoing loop for large-scale recycling. Unlike other approaches, all types of PET plastic waste can be recycled into food grade materials, from gym bags to flip flops to marine, colored and opaque plastics and polyester fibers. So what is the innovation behind loop technology?

This process breaks down plastic waste into basic components or monomers. These are then purified and repolymerized into Loops trademark protected PET plastics.

Loops’ innovative technology separates PET plastic from fossil fuels, enables continuous loops for large-scale recycling, and transforms all types of PET plastic and polyester fiber waste into high quality resources.

Using low energy depolymerization technology, waste PET plastic and polyester fibers are completely decomposed into their base building blocks without low heat and additional pressure. She told Food Navigator that the monomers were then refined and repolymerized into loop PET plastics suitable for use in food grade packaging.

Importantly, the loop process does not face time-consuming and costly regulatory barriers as the business appears to grow. The loop process creates virgin quality PET plastic that meets the very stringent FDA and European requirements for use in food grade packaging. Loop technology uses materials that are readily available and used daily in other industrial processes, “Harit explained.

While this technology clearly helps address the plastic pollution problem and supports the circular economy, it is also important that the solution does not cause unintended consequences. Therefore, Loop completed the lifecycle analysis, and Harritt said the results were positive.

Because this is a groundbreaking new technology, Loop Industries has conducted a preliminary environmental analysis (lifecycle analysis). This shows a significant reduction in carbon emissions compared to the virgin PET loop. The elegant process achieves complete depolymerization with low energy inputs. This will allow more forms of PET waste to be recycled, moving more bottles away from nature and reaching a more circular shape while moving away from fossil fuels, “said Evian executives. increase. , She added.

Even marine plastics can be reverted to food grade materials / Pic: GettyImages-Larina Marina Innovation drives Evian’s 100% rPET ambitions

In 2018, Evian promised to use 100% recycled PET for all bottles by 2025. Such innovations are an important part of the water brand roadmap to achieve this ambition.

We have partnered with various technology companies and partners. One of them is Loop Industries. Excited by the new prototype using Loop Industries technology, it plans to launch the bottle on a commercial scale in South Korea in 2022, with the goal of launching it in other markets in the future.

The Waterbrand believes that this type of innovation is part of the toolkit that will advance the 2025 effort. The company also supports effective and efficient waste management systems that promote circulation and help eliminate packaging waste.

Effective waste management is also the key to a cyclical future / Photo: Getty Images-nopponpat

Harit says there is no one-size-fits-all solution to what these systems should look like. However, the company effectively uses waste economically as they are developed in collaboration with all stakeholders to prevent plastic pollution, use resources efficiently and drive social inclusion. I think it needs to be reintegrated.

Danone’s packaging policy is committed to helping regulators achieve or exceed collection targets set by them. For example, by 2025 we will reach the collection of at least 90% of beverage bottles in the EU. This includes EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) and / or DRS (Deposit) support. Return system) She elaborated when the system was the most effective and efficient for a particular country, region, or city.

Keeping plastic away from nature and within the circular economy is an important priority for Evian, who continues to strive to be part of the solution to addressing environmental problems. “

This latest announcement follows a number of product innovations from Evian as part of its circular journey, including label-free, bottles made from bottles, and more recently (re) new ones. The (re) new dispenser concept was launched in several major markets earlier this year, with a foldable bubble that contains 60% less plastic than a regular 1.5 liter water bottle and holds about three times the capacity. It has been constructed.

An innovative approach to plastics is just one of the hottest topics to discuss at Climate Smart Food next week. Innovative start-ups in the plastics field and Coca-Cola discussing will participate. We are aiming for our own 100% rPET.

With food systems accounting for about a quarter of today’s greenhouse gas emissions, it’s clear that regular business is not an option. So what needs to be changed to move to truly sustainable nutrition? Please join us.

Click here for the last chance to register for free, or click here to view the full program details.

