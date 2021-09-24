New features in Google allow you to search for “eco-certified” hotels





Google knows that people are searching every day, all day long. That’s why we’re using that platform to improve the planet with newly released features that help travelers find more sustainable hotels.

Previously, a Google search for hotels left mostly prices and facilities. Its “eco-certified” feature allows you to quickly find hotels that are currently working to make them more sustainable. The hotel that makes the cut has an eye-catching green “eco-certified” badge next to the search name.

“Hotels that have been certified to meet a high level of sustainability by certain independent organizations, such as GreenKey and EarthCheck, will have an eco-certified badge next to their name,” said Google’s Deputy Travel Products Officer. Richard Holden, president, said in a press release. .. “We worked with hotels around the world, including independent hotels and chains such as Hilton and Accor, to collect this information and make it easily accessible.”

According to Holden, these updates are part of Google’s commitment over the next decade to “invest in technologies that help partners and people around the world make more sustainable choices.” Google itself is also moving. It achieved carbon neutrality for the first time in 2007, and promises to operate on carbon-free energy 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by 2030.

How to use Google's eco-certified hotels

Using Google’s new eco-certified hotel features is easy. First, enter the desired location at the Google Hotel. Then scroll through the options and look for the green “eco-certified” badge with the hotel name.

Click on the badge to[概要]Go to the tab. Here you can see a breakdown of hotel sustainability practices such as eco-certification, energy efficiency, water savings, sustainable sourcing and waste reduction. This could include towel and linen reuse programs, vegetarian diets, and a ban on disposable plastic straws and foam styrol food containers. Each hotel is different.

Instead of searching the hotel’s website for information on sustainability, you can book earth-friendly options in minutes without the need for a detective job. Planning an earth-friendly trip has never been easier.

